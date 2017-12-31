बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
केवटलिया की टीम ने सहतवार को हराया
{"_id":"5a491eeb4f1c1bd1408bfdaf","slug":"11514741483-ballia-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0935\u091f\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u0924\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 11:01 PM IST
रेवती। रामलीला मैदान में रविवार के दिन स्वर्गीय बैजनाथ शरण पांडेय मेमोरियल क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता की शुरुआत नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि अजय शंकर पांडेय कनक ने फीता काटने के साथ बैटिंग करके किया।
सहतवार के कप्तान मोनू पांडेय ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 12 ओवरों में 7 विकेट के नुकसान पर 66 रन बनाया। जवाब में खेलने उतरी केवटलिया के कप्तान चंदन पटेल के नेतृत्व की टीम ने रोमांचक मुकाबले में अंतिम ओवर की पांचवीं गेंद पर अभिषेक के चौके की बदौलत 2 विकेट से जीत दर्ज कर लिया। इसके पूर्व दिवंगत हुए पूर्व चेयरमैन डा. सुरेश चंद्र शर्मा के निधन पर अंपायर सहित खिलाड़ियों ने बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर क्रिकेट खेला तथा राष्ट्र गान के बाद दो मिनट का मौन रख गतात्मा की सुगति की कामना किया। मैन ऑफ द मैच केवटलिया टीम के विमलेश रहे। अंपायर मोहम्मद हनान एवं रूपेश पांडेय, स्कोरर भानु प्रकाश पांडेय एवं ओम प्रकाश साहनी, उद्घोषक सुधीर पांडेय अकेला व सत्येंद्र पटेल रहे। राजू पांडेय, राजेश गुप्ता, मुकेश पांडेय, महताब आलम, राधेश्याम वर्मा, आदि रहे। आयोजन समिति के अध्यक्ष कुंदन पांडेय सभी के प्रति आभार प्रकट किया।
