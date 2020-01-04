शहर चुनें

युवकों ने चौकी के सामने की फायरिंग

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 04 Jan 2020 12:06 AM IST
युवकों ने चौकी के सामने की फायरिंग
बड़ौत। बाइक सवार दो युवकों ने माखर पुलिया पर पुलिस कर्मियों की मौजूदगी में जमकर फायरिंग की और फरार हो गए। सूचना पर पुलिस ने क्षेत्र में चेकिंग शुरू की तो बिनौली रोड पुलिस चौकी पर दोनों को दबोच लिया गया। दोनों से तमंचा बरामद हुआ है।
बाइक पर दो युवक शुक्रवार को माखर पुलिस चौकी के सामने पहुंचे और पुलिस कर्मियों के सामने ही फायरिंग की। इसके बाद आरोपी भाग गए। इसकी सूचना वायरल सेट पर सभी थानों को देकर चेकिंग शुरू कराई गई। इसी दौरान बिनौली रोड पुलिस चौकी दोनों युवकों को पुलिस ने धर दबोचा। दोनों के पास से एक तमंचा भी मिला। कोतवाली प्रभारी ने बताया कि आरोपियों में परमजीत पुत्र रविन्द्र निवासी टीकरी थाना जानी हाल जिवाना थाना रमाला का रहने वाला है, जबकि दूसरा मालिक प्रशांत पुत्र वीरपाल है। पुलिस दोनों से पूछताछ कर रही है। परमजीत से तमंचा बरामद हुआ है।
firing did
Most Read

पीड़ित दंपती
Baghpat

बिल न चुकाने पर अस्पताल ने नहीं दिया बच्चा, तड़पती रही मां, परिजनों ने लगाया बेचने का आरोप

बागपत जनपद में एक अस्पताल वालों ने 40 हजार का बिल न चुकाने पर गरीब दंपती को बच्चा नहीं दिया। धीरे-धीरे सवा साल में ई-रिक्शा चालक ने 31 हजार रुपये चुका दिए। इस दौरान बच्चा अस्पताल वालों के पास ही रहा। अब उन्होंने बच्चा बेच दिया है।

4 जनवरी 2020

धनौरा सिल्वरनगर गांव में दीवार तोड़ने के दौरान तहसीलदार से विरोध प्रकट करते एक पक्ष के लोग
Baghpat

विद्यालय की दीवार में गेट लगाने के मामले ने तूल पकड़ा, तनाव व्याप्त

4 जनवरी 2020

women injured
Baghpat

मामूली कहासुनी में मारपीट, महिला घायल

4 जनवरी 2020

The bank attached the land of the defaulter
Baghpat

बैंक ने डिफॉल्टर की जमीन कराई कुर्क

4 जनवरी 2020

Two quintal event caught at purchasing center
Baghpat

क्रय केंद्र पर पकड़ी दो क्विंटल की घटतौली, किसानों का हंगामा

4 जनवरी 2020

sueside
Baghpat

छोटे भाई का कर्ज चुकाने का पंचायत ने बनाया दबाव, बड़े ने जहर खाकर दी जान

4 जनवरी 2020

Mid-day mill wheat-rice theft
Baghpat

मिड डे मिल का गेहूं-चावल चोरी

4 जनवरी 2020

Girls Kabaddi team hoisted the prize in Haryana, won silver
Baghpat

गर्ल्स कबड्डी टीम ने हरियाणा में फहराया परचम, जीता रजत

4 जनवरी 2020

One should do devotion with a clear mind: Gupti Sagar Maharaj
Baghpat

साफ मन से करनी चाहिए भक्ति: गुप्ति सागर महाराज

4 जनवरी 2020

Grammar contest winners honored
Baghpat

ग्रामर प्रतियोगिता की विजेताओं को सम्मानित किया

4 जनवरी 2020

