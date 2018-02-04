अपना शहर चुनें

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 01:57 AM IST
बड़ौत (बागपत)।
बावली गांव में पड़ोसी से दीवार विवाद को लेकर एक पक्ष के छह लोगों ने एक परिवार पर लाठी-डंडों सेे हमला बोल दिया। इसमें एक महिला समेत दो लोग घायल हो गए। पीड़ित इमरान और उसकी पत्नी महबूबा बावली गांव की है। उनका पड़ोसियों से दीवार को लेकर काफी दिन से विवाद चल रहा है। शनिवार की रात में दीवार के विवाद में तीन-चार लोगों ने मकान में घुसकर उन पर हमला बोल दिया। शोर सुनकर ग्रामीण उधर दौड़े तो हमलावर वहां से भाग निकले। बाद में पीड़ितों ने कोतवाली में आरोपियों के खिलाफ तहरीर दी। पुलिस ने कहा तहरीर पर जांच कर कार्रवाई होगी। घायलों को सीएचसी में भेजा।

