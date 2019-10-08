शहर चुनें

सेंटर लॉक लगने से कार में कैद हुई बच्ची

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 08 Oct 2019 01:30 AM IST
सेंटर लॉक लगने से कार में कैद हुई बच्ची
बड़ौत। फूंस वाली मस्जिद के पास ढाई साल की बच्ची कार में सेंटर लॉक लगने से बंद हो गई। जब लोगों ने उसे कार में रोते देखा तो भीड़ जमा हो गई। काफी देर बाद उसके परिजन वहां पहुंचे और किसी तरह शीशे को तोड़कर बच्ची को सकुशल बाहर निकाला।
सोमवार को दिल्ली से एक परिवार अपने रिश्तेदारी में कार से बड़ौत आया था। जब वह दिल्ली के लिए चला तो फूंस वाली मस्जिद के पास कार खड़ी कर वह कुछ खरीदने लगा। परिवार के लोग गाड़ी से उतरकर किसी काम से थोड़ी दूर चले गये और बच्ची को कार में ही छोड़ गए। इसी दौरान कार का सेंटर लॉक बंद हो गया। इसके बाद बच्ची जोर से चिल्लाती रही तो वहां से गुजरने वालें लोगों ने देखा। पहले तो उन्होंने खिड़की खोलने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन खिड़की नहीं खुल पाई। बाद में वहां भीड़ जमा हो गई। उन्होंने बच्ची के परिजनों को तलाश किया। वे जब आए तो शीशे तोड़कर किसी तरह सेंटर लॉक खोला गया और बच्ची को सकुशल बाहर निकाला।
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Baghpat

शर्मनाक! 70 वर्षीय वृद्धा से दुष्कर्म का आरोप, युवक की जमकर धुनाई, फिर पुलिस को सौंपा

बागपत जनपद में छपरौली थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में 70 वर्षीय वृद्ध महिला ने एक युवक पर दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप लगाया। ग्रामीणों ने आरोपी को पकड़ लिया और उसकी जमकर पिटाई कर पुलिस को सौंप दिया।

8 अक्टूबर 2019

women clam not to wife of carrying man
Baghpat

महिला ने मचाया शोर, यह मेरा पति नहीं

8 अक्टूबर 2019

bhugtan ke baad bhi bheje jaa rahe bill
Baghpat

भुगतान के बाद भी ग्रामीणों को भेजे जा रहे बिल

8 अक्टूबर 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Baghpat

मासूम बच्ची को कार में लॉक कर शॉपिंग करने पहुंचे परिजन, वापस लौटे तो खिसक गई पैरों तले जमीन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

saayi paalki yatra nikaali
Baghpat

भव्य झांकियों के साथ साईं बाबा की पालकी यात्रा निकाली

8 अक्टूबर 2019

award to simmi jain
Baghpat

सिम्मी जैन को पुलक रत्न से नवाजा गया

8 अक्टूबर 2019

urja nigam kar raha shoshan
Baghpat

जनता का शोषण करना बंद करें ऊर्जा निगम

8 अक्टूबर 2019

बागपत के सिसाना गांव स्थित महादेव मंदिर में पहुंचे बड़ौत विधायक केपी मलिक का स्वागत करते लोग
Baghpat

एफआईआर पर की जा रही राजनीति : केपी मलिक

8 अक्टूबर 2019

धनौरा सिल्वर नगर में मंदिर में मां की प्रतिमा को स्थापित करने जाते ग्रामीण
Baghpat

प्राचीन शिव मंदिर में मां की प्रतिमा स्थापित

8 अक्टूबर 2019

sadak hadse main maut
Baghpat

मीतली रजबहे के पास सड़क हादसे में ग्रामीण की मौत

8 अक्टूबर 2019

