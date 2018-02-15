अपना शहर चुनें

दवा खरीद में गड़बड़ी की आशंका, जांच की मांग

दवा खरीद में गड़बड़ी की आशंका, जांच की मांग

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 01:20 AM IST
बागपत। जिला अस्पताल में दवा खरीद की एडवोकेट पवन तिवारी ने आरटीआई के तहत सूचना मांगी थी। अधिवक्ता का कहना है कि जो जानकारी उपलब्ध कराई गई है उस पर संदेह है। इसकी जांच कराई जानी चाहिए।
पवन तिवारी ने बताया कि 21 मई 2016 को सीएमओ से दवा खरीद के संबंध में सूचना मांगी । उन्हें उपलब्ध कराई सूचना में एक ही दिन में करीब एक करोड़ 65 लाख रुपये का भुगतान किया है। जो कि शंका के घेरे में है। उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ को पत्र लिखकर इसकी जांच कराने की मांग की है।

