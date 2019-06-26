शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   सुनील राठी के करीबी रोबिन ने अदालत में किया सरेंडर

सुनील राठी के करीबी रोबिन ने अदालत में किया सरेंडर

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 26 Jun 2019 01:16 AM IST
बागपत।
पूर्वांचल के डॉन मुन्ना बजरंगी की हत्या के आरोपी कुख्यात सुनील राठी के करीबी रोबिन खोखर ने भूरा फरारी मामले में पुलिस को चकमा देकर कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर दिया। आरोपी दो साल से उत्तराखंड के रुड़की के चिकित्सक से रंगदारी मांगने के मामले में भी फरार चल रहा था।
छपरौली क्षेत्र के गांव हलालपुर निवासी रोबिन खोखर को सुनील राठी गैंग का सक्रिय सदस्य बताया जाता है। पुलिस के बताया कि रोबिन खोखर व उसके भाई सचिन खोखर ने सुनील राठी के कहने पर देहरादून पुलिस कस्टडी से 15 दिसंबर 2014 को अमित उर्फ भूरा को छुड़ाया। पुलिस कर्मियों से दो एके-47 व एक कारबाइन लूट ली थी। दोनों भाई जेल से जमानत पर छूट गए थे। रोबिन कोर्ट में तारीख पर नहीं जा रहा था, इसलिए उसके खिलाफ कोर्ट ने गैर जमानती वारंट जारी कर दिए थे। सोमवार को रोबिन ने अदालत में सरेंडर कर दिया।

एसपी शैलेश कुमार पांडेय
Meerut

बागपत में दबोचा गया फर्जी क्राइम ब्रांच अधिकारी, पिस्टल बरामद, आरोपी से पूछताछ जारी

फर्जी क्राइम ब्रांच अधिकारी बनकर दो लोगों से हजारों रुपए ठगी करने वाले युवक को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया। उसके कब्जे से पुलिस का फर्जी आई कार्ड और पिस्टल बरामद हुई। पुलिस आरोपी से पूछताछ कर रही है।

25 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

थाने में तय हुई प्रेमी युगल की शादी, 15 दिन पहले युवती को लेकर फरार हुआ था युवक

25 जून 2019

Baghpat

बड़ौत के शिक्षकों ने सीएम के आदेश की उड़ाई धज्जियां

26 जून 2019
Baghpat

बड़ौत के शिक्षकों ने सीएम के आदेश की उड़ाई धज्जियां

26 जून 2019

Baghpat

शिक्षकों ने कुछ स्कूल में कराई साफ सफाई, कुछ में लटका रहा ताला

26 जून 2019
Baghpat

शिक्षकों ने कुछ स्कूल में कराई साफ सफाई, कुछ में लटका रहा ताला

26 जून 2019

Baghpat

पिस्टल लेकर ठगी करने निकला फर्जी क्राइम ब्रांच अधिकारी पकड़ा

26 जून 2019
Baghpat

पिस्टल लेकर ठगी करने निकला फर्जी क्राइम ब्रांच अधिकारी पकड़ा

26 जून 2019

Baghpat

सीएम की भी नहीं सुनते मास्टरजी, स्कूलों पर लटके ताले

26 जून 2019
Baghpat

सीएम की भी नहीं सुनते मास्टरजी, स्कूलों पर लटके ताले

26 जून 2019

नशे से बर्बाद हो रही जिंदगियां
Baghpat

नशे से बर्बाद हो रही जिंदगियां

26 जून 2019

जुआ खेलने से रोकने पर पत्नी को घर से निकाला
Baghpat

जुआ खेलने से रोकने पर पत्नी को घर से निकाला

26 जून 2019

Baghpat

सड़कों पर गड्ढ़े और पत्थर, कैसे गुजरेंगे कांवडिए?

26 जून 2019
Baghpat

सड़कों पर गड्ढ़े और पत्थर, कैसे गुजरेंगे कांवडिए?

26 जून 2019

Baghpat

तौल केंद्र बढ़ाएं रमाला चीनी मिल, तेज करें विस्तारीकरण : डीएम

26 जून 2019
Baghpat

तौल केंद्र बढ़ाएं रमाला चीनी मिल, तेज करें विस्तारीकरण : डीएम

26 जून 2019

