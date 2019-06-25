शहर चुनें

कोल्ड ड्रिंक और आइसक्रीम के चार नमूने लिए

कोल्ड ड्रिंक और आइसक्रीम के चार नमूने लिए

Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 12:48 AM IST
कोल्ड ड्रिंक और आइसक्रीम के चार नमूने लिए
बड़ौत (बागपत)। खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों ने सोमवार को नगर में नकली खाद्य और पेय पदार्थों के खिलाफ छापे मारे। टीम ने दो कोल्ड ड्रिंक और दो आइसक्रीम के नमूने लिए। छापे के दौरान जब फेरी पर बिकने वाली सामग्री की जांच टीम ने शुरू की तो कई फेरी संचालक वहां से भाग निकले।
खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी सुरेंद्र चौरसिया, रमेश चंद ने बताया कि काफी समय से खाद्य एवं पेय पदार्थों की गुणवत्ता को लेकर आ रही शिकायतों के बाद यह कार्रवाई की गई। उन्होंने दिल्ली रोड पर रविंद्र आर्य के यहां से दो कोल्ड ड्रिंक और दो आइसक्रीम के नमूने लिए। उन्हें जांच के लिए भेजा गया है। इसकी सूचना मिलने पर नगर मेें नकली पेय पदार्थ बेचने वालों में भगदड़ मच गई। टीम ने बताया कि यह चेकिंग अभियान अभी लगातार जारी रहेगा।

किसान के घर पर ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग
Meerut

यूपी: लापता किसान के घर पर ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग, दहशत में लोग, गांव में पुलिस बल तैनात

बागपत में थाना सिंघावली अहीर क्षेत्र के गांव चिरचिटा से लापता किसान के घर के सामने कार सवार बदमाशों ने सोमवार की रात में करीब बीस राउंड फायरिंग की। इनमें से कई गोलियां किसान के दरवाजे में भी लगी है।

25 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अक्षम पुलिस कर्मियों को समय से पूर्व किया जाएगा सेवानिवृत
Baghpat

अक्षम पुलिस कर्मियों को समय से पूर्व किया जाएगा सेवानिवृत

25 जून 2019

वीआईपी नंबरों के लिए आज से ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन
Baghpat

वीआईपी नंबरों के लिए आज से ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन

25 जून 2019

भूजल सप्ताह में पानी की बर्बादी रोकने पर अधिकारी करेंगे मंथन
Baghpat

भूजल सप्ताह में पानी की बर्बादी रोकने पर अधिकारी करेंगे मंथन

25 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

तलाक दिए बिना किया कोर्ट मैरिज, दो पति और चार बच्चों को छोड़ चुकी है महिला

24 जून 2019

सरकार के आदेश के विरोध में शिक्षक लामबंद
Baghpat

सरकार के आदेश के विरोध में शिक्षक लामबंद

25 जून 2019

चिरचिटा में लापता किसान के घर के सामने बीस राउंड फायरिंग
Baghpat

चिरचिटा में लापता किसान के घर के सामने बीस राउंड फायरिंग

25 जून 2019

18 साल पुराने मामले में जारी किए गैर जमानती वारंट
Baghpat

18 साल पुराने मामले में जारी किए गैर जमानती वारंट

25 जून 2019

बरसात होते ही मुसीबत बन जाएंगे रेलवे के अंडरपास
Baghpat

बरसात होते ही मुसीबत बन जाएंगे रेलवे के अंडरपास

25 जून 2019

अगवा छात्रा शाहदरा से बरामद
Baghpat

अगवा छात्रा शाहदरा से बरामद

25 जून 2019

पुलिस की पाठशाला में शामिल हुए अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना, फिल्म आर्टिकल-15 को बताया सबसे खास

अमर उजाला की 'पुलिस की पाठशाला' में पहुंचे अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना ने फिल्म आर्टिकल 15 का जिक्र करते हुए इसे प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था पर सवाल बताया। लखनऊ में आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में कई स्कूलों और संस्थान के छात्र शामिल हुए।

24 जून 2019

आयुष्मान 1:07

अमर उजाला ‘पुलिस की पाठशाला’ कार्यक्रम में आयुष्मान खुराना

24 जून 2019

यूपी पुलिस 2:36

बदायूं में बंदूक की नोक पर पुलिस कर रही चेंकिग, वीडियो वायरल

24 जून 2019

सारंगी 44:25

लोकसभा में ‘टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग’ पर बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रताप सारंगी, कांग्रेस को दी सलाह

24 जून 2019

कबीर सिंह 2:00

शाहिद का गुस्सैल अवतार लोगों को आ रहा पसंद, शुरुआती तीन दिनों में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ताबड़तोड़ कमाई

24 जून 2019

स्नातक प्रवेश शुल्क में छात्रों ने अवैध वसूली का लगाया आरोप
Baghpat

स्नातक प्रवेश शुल्क में छात्रों ने अवैध वसूली का लगाया आरोप

25 जून 2019

घर में घुसकर चोरी, मुकदमा दर्ज
Baghpat

घर में घुसकर चोरी, मुकदमा दर्ज

25 जून 2019

युवक पर जानलेवा हमले में आठ के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज
Baghpat

युवक पर जानलेवा हमले में आठ के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

25 जून 2019

पुलिस ने शराब से लदे कैंटर व इनोवा कार पकड़ी
Baghpat

पुलिस ने शराब से लदे कैंटर व इनोवा कार पकड़ी

25 जून 2019

एडीएम के आश्वासन के बाद भूख हड़ताल खत्म
Baghpat

एडीएम के आश्वासन के बाद भूख हड़ताल खत्म

25 जून 2019

चालक ने हाईवे पर दिखाई स्टंटबाजी, ट्रक सीज
Baghpat

चालक ने हाईवे पर दिखाई स्टंटबाजी, ट्रक सीज

25 जून 2019

