Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   ज्यादा बिल वसूलने पर ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश

ज्यादा बिल वसूलने पर ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 12:44 AM IST
बड़ौत (बागपत)।
जलालपुर के ग्रामीणों ने तहसील में प्रदर्शन किया और ज्यादा विद्युत बिल वसूले जाने को विरोध में एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा। उनका कहना था कि ग्रामीणों से विद्युत विभाग अधिक दर पर विद्युत बिल वसूल कर रहा है। उनकी खपत 100 रुपये प्रतिमाह बैठती है जबकि 450 रुपये प्रतिमाह से अधिक वसूली की जा रही है। इतना ही नहीं 500 से लेकर 800 रुपये तक विद्युत बिल वसूले जा रहें है। इस संबध में वे पहले भी शिकायत कर चुके हैं। उन्होंने एसडीएम से ज्ञापन देकर मांग की कि वे इस समस्या को दूर कराएं और फुंके ट्रांसफॉर्मर भी शीघ्र बदलवाए जाएं। इस अवसर पर नरेंद्र मोदी विचार मंच की रिहाना खातून, नूरजहां, समीशा, लाल्ली, अफसाना, मौमिना, निशा आदि रहे।

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती के निशाने पर आए नरेश अग्रवाल, अपर्णा ने किया बचाव

जया बच्चन को लेकर नरेश अग्रवाल की विवादित टिप्पणी की बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने कड़ी निंदा की है। मंगलवार को जारी एक प्रेस नोट में उन्होंने नरेश अग्रवाल से अपने बयान के लिए माफी मांगने की मांग की।

13 मार्च 2018

नगर निगम की वार्डबंदी पर आपति को लेकर कांग्रेसी पार्षद पीछे हटे तो पब्लिक आई सामने
Rohtak

नगर निगम की वार्डबंदी पर आपति को लेकर कांग्रेसी पार्षद पीछे हटे तो पब्लिक आई सामने

14 मार्च 2018

14 मार्च 2018

women police officers to be recruited in police stations.
Lucknow

यूपी के थानों में महिला पुलिसकर्मी होंगी ड्यूटी अफसर, इन जिलों में होगी तैनाती

14 मार्च 2018

14 मार्च 2018

121 पोस्ट के लिए गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट ने दी लिखित परीक्षा, पाया 13वां स्थान, फिर भी नौकरी नहीं
Rohtak

121 पोस्ट के लिए गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट ने दी लिखित परीक्षा, पाया 13वां स्थान, फिर भी नौकरी नहीं

14 मार्च 2018

14 मार्च 2018

दो घंटा नर्सों ने रखा वर्क सस्पेंड तो डॉक् टरों ने चलाया काम
Rohtak

दो घंटा नर्सों ने रखा वर्क सस्पेंड तो डॉक् टरों ने चलाया काम

14 मार्च 2018

14 मार्च 2018

विधानसभा (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

विधान परिषद में नहीं पास हो सका यूपीकोका, सत्ता पक्ष व विपक्ष में तीखी नोकझोंक

13 मार्च 2018

13 मार्च 2018

hearing of ayodhya issue to be start today.
Lucknow

अयोध्या विवाद की सुनवाई आज से, पक्षकारों ने दिल्ली में डाला डेरा

14 मार्च 2018

14 मार्च 2018

सहकारिता मंत्री के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट पर टेढ़ी नजर ....
Rohtak

सहकारिता मंत्री के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट पर टेढ़ी नजर ....

14 मार्च 2018

14 मार्च 2018

वीके जैन
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के सलाहकार वीके जैन ने दिया इस्तीफा, CS मारपीट मामले में दी थी गवाही

13 मार्च 2018

13 मार्च 2018

नक्सली मुठभेड़ में शहीद उसरौली निवासी मनोज कुमार सिंह के रोते-बिलखते परिजन तथा शहीद के बच्चे।
Ballia

तीन दिन पहले ही छुट्टी काटकर लौटे थे मनोज

13 मार्च 2018

13 मार्च 2018

