Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   गांगनौली और बोपुरा में अवैध कब्जे हटवाए

गांगनौली और बोपुरा में अवैध कब्जे हटवाए

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 12:56 AM IST
दोघट (बागपत)। गांगनौली और बोपरा गांव में एंटी भूमाफिया टास्क फोर्स टीम ने तालाब और महिला शौचालय व खाद के गड्ढों की भूमि से अवैध कब्जे हटवाए और चेतावनी दी कि यदि फिर से कब्जा किया तो सख्त कार्रवाई होगी।
शनिवार को एंटी भूमाफिया टास्क फोर्स टीम के प्रभारी कानूनगो दीपक कुमार और लेखपाल बिजेंद्र तोमर दोघट थाना पुलिस को लेकर गांगनौली गांव पहुंचे। वहां पर उन्होंने तालाब, महिला शौचालय और खाद के गड्ढों की जमीन की पैमाइश कर निशान देही कर खेत मे गन्ने की खड़ी फसल को कटवा कर अवैध कब्जे को हटवाया। उधर, बोपरा गांव में एंटी भूमाफिया टीम पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंची और तालाब और चकरोड की भूमि से अवैध कब्जे को हटवाया। टीम प्रभारी ने कहा यदि फिर से सरकारी भूमि पर कब्जा किया तो उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई होगी। इसमें टीम प्रभारी कानूनगो दीपक कुमार, लेखपाल बिजेंद्र सिंह तोमर, धर्मेंद्र सिह, रवि कुमार, सत्यपाल सिंह आदि रहे।

