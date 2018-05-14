शहर चुनें

अंशु ने नेट परीक्षा में 48 वी रैंक हासिल की

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 14 May 2018 01:16 AM IST
बिनौली (बागपत)।
फतेहपुर पुट्ठी गांव की प्रतिभावान अंशु तोमर ने यूजीसी की नेट परीक्षा में रसायन विज्ञान विषय में आल इंडिया 48 वी रैंक हासिल की है। इसकी जानकारी मिलते ही परिजनों ने मिठाई बांट कर खुशी मनाई।
फतेहपुर पुट्ठी गांव निवासी किसान कृष्णपाल तोमर की पुत्री अंशु तोमर की प्रारंभिक शिक्षा गांव के ही सरकारी विद्यालय में हुई। इसके बाद कक्षा 10 व 12 की परीक्षा बिजवाड़ा के बीपी इंटर कॉलेज से प्रथम श्रेणी में उत्तीर्ण की। बीएससी ग्वाली खेड़ा के मा अंबा बालिका डिग्री कॉलेज से 68 फीसदी अंक के साथ पास की। एमएससी रसायन विज्ञान के अकार्बनिक रसायन विषय से 74 फीसदी अंक के साथ पास की। इस बार उन्होंने यूजीसी द्वारा संचालित नेट परीक्षा में रसायन विज्ञान विषय में आल इंडिया 48 वी रैंक हासिल की। वर्तमान समय में अंशू जिवाना गुलियान के गुरुकुल इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में अध्यापन कार्य कर रही है। अंशु की उपलब्धि पर स्कूल प्रधानाचार्य डॉ. राजीव खोखर, उप प्रधानाचार्य डॉ. सुशील वत्स, निदेशक डॉ. सुनील आर्य ने हर्ष व्यक्त किया और सम्मानित करने का निर्णय भी लिया। उधर, फतेहपुर पुट्ठी गांव में परिजनों ने ख़ुशी का इजहार कर मिठाई बांटी।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

प्रशासन

बेकार बह रहा चार हजार लोगों के हिस्से का पानी

भीषण जलसंकट से जूझ रहे शहर में हर दिन करीब चार हजार लोगों के हिस्से का पानी सड़कों पर बहाया जा रहा है। महानगर के सर्विस सेंटरों में रोज औसत 2000 वाहनों की धुलाई होती है, जिससे इन पर खर्च होने वाला सवा लाख लीटर पानी बहकर बर्बाद हो रहा है।

14 मई 2018

खरखौदा नगर पालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय ने लगाया जीत का पंच
Sonipat

खरखौदा नगर पालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय ने लगाया जीत का पंच

14 मई 2018

मोहल्ला कलां में सुरक्षा के लिए लाठियां उठाने वाली 50 महिलाओं का हुआ सम्मान
Sonipat

मोहल्ला कलां में सुरक्षा के लिए लाठियां उठाने वाली 50 महिलाओं का हुआ सम्मान

14 मई 2018

नपा ठेकेदारों ने ई-टेंडरिंग पर उठाए सवाल, सीएम से की जांच की मांग
Sonipat

नपा ठेकेदारों ने ई-टेंडरिंग पर उठाए सवाल, सीएम से की जांच की मांग

14 मई 2018

राजपूतों के घराें पर लिखा गया जय भीम।
Saharanpur

सहारनपुर के रायपुर में माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश, राजपूतों के घरों पर जय भीम लिखा

14 मई 2018

रविवार को बरसी आसमान से आग, पारा 43 पहुंचा
Lalitpur

रविवार को बरसी आसमान से आग, पारा 43 पहुंचा

14 मई 2018

मां से रिश्ता किसी भी रिश्ते से नौ माह पुराना होता है
Lalitpur

मां से रिश्ता किसी भी रिश्ते से नौ माह पुराना होता है

14 मई 2018

मनौली में फिर हुई पंचायत, प्रशासन ने हक दिलवाने का दिया आश्वासन
Sonipat

मनौली में फिर हुई पंचायत, प्रशासन ने हक दिलवाने का दिया आश्वासन

14 मई 2018

बारिश व तेज हवा के चलते सिग्नल में खराबी, शताब्दी को 22 मिनट रोका
Sonipat

बारिश व तेज हवा के चलते सिग्नल में खराबी, शताब्दी को 22 मिनट रोका

14 मई 2018

आंधी के साथ आई बारिश ने दिलाई गर्मी से राहत, ओले भी गिरे
Sonipat

आंधी के साथ आई बारिश ने दिलाई गर्मी से राहत, ओले भी गिरे

14 मई 2018

