खेकड़ा में होगा सम्मेलन

खेकड़ा में होगा सम्मेलन

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Nov 2018 12:56 AM IST
बागपत। जिला खेल अधिकारी नवीन कुमार त्यागी ने बताया कि सीनियर पुरुष क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता के लिए ट्रायल 17 नवंबर को खेकड़ा स्टेडियम में होगा। बताया कि सीनियर पुरुष, महिला राज्य स्तरीय जूडो प्रतियोगिता के लिए 13 नवंबर को ट्रायल खेल कार्यालय कलक्ट्रेट में होगा।
