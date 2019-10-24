शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
प्रतापगढ़: अपना दल-भाजपा गठबंधन प्रत्याशी राजकुमार पाल की जीत, सपा दूसरे स्थान पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज Updated Thu, 24 Oct 2019 06:32 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh-Prayagraj Pratapgarh Bypoll Results Live
राजकुमार पाल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
लाइव अपडेट

06:22 PM, 24-Oct-2019
प्रतापगढ़ विधानसभा सीट पर 27वें राउंड की मतगणना के बाद अपना दल और भाजपा गठबंधन प्रत्याशी राजकुमार पाल चुनाव जीत गए। दूसरे स्थान पर सपा 23197, तीसरे स्थान पर Aimim-20264 और चौथे स्थान पर कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी रहे।
up by election 2019 pratapgarh winner rajkumar pal elections
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
