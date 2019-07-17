यूपी: दो नई रेलवे लाइन बिछाने को मिली मंजूरी 

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approves construction of 81.17 Km new Railway line b/w Sahjanwa&Dohrighat of Uttar Pradesh at a cost of Rs 1319.75 cr & 150 km long 3rd Railway line b/w Allahabad&Mughalsarai at cost of Rs 2649.44 cr; both projects to be completed by 2023-24— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019
सुप्रीम कोर्ट से उत्तर प्रदेश के सहायक शिक्षकों को बड़ी राहत मिली है।
16 जुलाई 2019