Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Two New Railway lines construction approved in UP

यूपी: दो नई रेलवे लाइन बिछाने को मिली मंजूरी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 07:05 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : amar ujala
आर्थिक मामलों की मंत्रिमंडलीय समिति ने उत्तर प्रदेश में नई रेलवे लाइन बिछाने को मंजूरी दे दी है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक नई रेलवे लाइन बिछाने का कार्य सहजनवा और दोहरीघाट के बीच होगा। इसमें 81.17 किलोमीटर का दायरा कवर किया जाएगा। इसके निर्माण में कुल 1319.75 करोड़ रुपये की लागत लगेगी। 
वहीं इलाहाबाद और मुगलसराय के बीच करीब 150 किलोमीटर लंबा दूसरी रेलवे लाइन बिछाई जाएगी। इसमें 2619.44 करोड़ की लागत खर्च होगी। इन दोनों परियोजनाओं को 2023-24 तक पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। 



 

railway line indian railway allahabad mughalsarai
