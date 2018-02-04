अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Allahabad ›   This leader will be inaugurated by student leader in Allahabad University.

इविवि में यह नेता करेगा छात्रसंघ उद्घाटन

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, इलाहाबाद Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 01:36 AM IST
This leader will be inaugurated by student leader in Allahabad University.
इलाहाबाद यूनिवर्सिटी के वीसी ने कहा कि वे इस्तीफा देने को हैं तैयार
इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय छात्रसंघ उद्घाटन समारोह के बहाने समाजवादी पार्टी फूलपुर लोकसभा उपचुनाव के लिए ताकत दिखाएगी। राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव की मौजूदगी में भीड़ जुटाकर नेता पार्टी से टिकट के लिए दावेदारी भी पेश करेंगे। जिला कार्यालय में शनिवार को हुई बैठक में 14 फरवरी को प्रस्तावित कार्यक्रम की तैयारियों की समीक्षा की गई। कार्यक्रम में एक लाख लोगों के पहुंचने के दावे भी किए गए।

RELATED

छात्रसंघ में सपा का वर्चस्व होने के बाद उद्धाटन समारोह में अखिलेश यादव को बतौर मुख्य अतिथि आमंत्रित किया गया है। पार्टी इस समारोह में बड़ी भीड़ जुटाने की तैयारी में है। इस मकसद से राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के निजी सचिव रमेश चंद्र यादव और एमएलसी रामवृक्ष यादव यहां पहुंच गए हैं और तैयारियों की कमान उन्होंने खुद संभाल ली है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव के निजी सचिव ने बैठक में मौजूद पार्टी पदाधिकारियों, विश्वविद्यालय तथा संघटक कालेजों के छात्रसंघ के पदाधिकारियों को एक लाख से अधिक भीड़ जुटाने का लक्ष्य दिया। आयोजन स्थल का अवलोकन करने के लिए विश्वविद्यालय परिसर भी गए। बैठक में जिलाध्यक्ष कृष्णमूर्ति यादव, महानगर अध्यक्ष सै.इफ्तेखार हुसैन, छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष अवनीश यादव, पूर्व अध्यक्ष विनोद चंद्र दुबे, ऋचा सिंह, धर्मराज सिंह पटेल, अखिलेश गुप्ता, अभिषेक यादव, दान बहादुर मधुर, नागेंद्र सिंह पटेल आदि मौजूद रहे। समाजवादी पार्टी के जिला कार्यालय में शनिवार को सांसद धर्मेंद्र यादव का जन्मदिन मनाया गया। कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनकी लंबी आयु की कामना की। कार्यक्रम में जिलाध्यक्ष कृष्णमूर्ति यादव, रामवृक्ष यादव आदि शामिल रहे।
student union allahabad university

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

india vs Australia icc u19 world cup team india won social media reaction
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की जीत पर लोगों को याद आए 'चक दे इंडिया' के कबीर खान, ऐसे दिया रिएक्शन

3 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan share 35 year old photo with sridevi in social media
Bollywood

बिग बी ने श्रीदेवी के सा‌थ शेयर की 35 साल पुरानी फोटो, स्विमिंग पूल के पास करते दिखे रोमांस

3 फरवरी 2018

Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018 Day 3 Karan Johar Salt And Pepper Look
Fashion street

Lakme Fashion Week 2018: सफेद बालों में करण जौहर ने किया काला जादू, इन 'शो-स्टॉपर्स' की भी रही धूम

3 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh asked to shahrukh khan for watch padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने शाहरुख से कहा- 'पद्मावत देखो', किंग खान ने दिया ये मजेदार जवाब

3 फरवरी 2018

shyam benegal v shantaram lifetime achievement award
Bollywood

श्याम बेनेगल को वी. शांताराम लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवॉर्ड, फिल्मों में योगदान के लिए सम्मान

3 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat lost out on 50 crore rupee due to prortest
Bollywood

सुपरहिट होने के बावजूद करोड़ों के नुकसान में हैं भंसाली, 9 दिन में 'पद्मावत' नहीं निकाल पाई बजट

3 फरवरी 2018

is it true amitabh bachchan twitter account hacked
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान से ट्विटर पर पिछड़े अमिताभ बच्चन, अब अकाउंट हैक होने की चली चर्चा

3 फरवरी 2018

aishwarya rai dont want to work with abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

पति के साथ काम करने से बच रहीं ऐश्वर्या राय, बताए ऐसे बहाने अभिषेक को नहीं हो रहे हजम

3 फरवरी 2018

lakme faishon week 2018 karan johar get attention
Bollywood

पिता बनने के बाद करण जौहर का बदल गया रंग-रूप, अब पहचानना हो रहा मुश्किल

3 फरवरी 2018

these are five benefits of copper rings to wear finger
Metaphysical

उंगली में तांबे की अंगुठी पहनने से होते हैं ये 5 फायदे

3 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

bjp MP Hukum Singh passes away at Noida's JP Hospital after breathing difficulties
Delhi NCR

कैराना से भाजपा सांसद हुकम सिंह का निधन, नोएडा के जेपी अस्पताल में ली अंतिम सांस

पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के गुर्जर नेता व भाजपा के कर्मठ साथी रहे हुकुम सिंह (82) का निधन हो गया।

3 फरवरी 2018

suraksha maangi par gavaaho ko mil rahi golia
Meerut

सुरक्षा मांगने पर गवाहों को मिल रही गोलियां  

4 फरवरी 2018

national animal
Sambhal

‘गाय को दें राष्ट्रीय प्राणी का दर्जा’

4 फरवरी 2018

kachery me suraksha me chook
Meerut

कचहरी में सुरक्षा में चूक, मुल्जिम फरार  

4 फरवरी 2018

J & K Former CM Omar Abdullah ready to compromise wife, present in court
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला पत्नी से समझौते को तैयार, अदालत में हुए पेश 

3 फरवरी 2018

azam khan comment on wasim rizvi statement given in ayodhya
Lucknow

राममंदिर विरोधियों को पाकिस्तान भेजने के बयान पर आजम का पलटवार, ' पाक नहीं अमेरिका भेजो'

3 फरवरी 2018

Muslim women protest against Triple Talaq bills in Deoband of Saharanpur
Meerut

देवबंदः तीन तलाक बिल के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरी मुस्लिम महिलाएं, कानून रद्द करने की मांग

3 फरवरी 2018

dsp transferred in lucknow uttar pradeesh.
Lucknow

यूपी: पुलिस विभाग में फेरबदल जारी, 46 डीएसपी इधर से उधर, देखें- पूरी लिस्ट

3 फरवरी 2018

Revenue Amin's body found on railway track edge
Ghatampur

रेलवे ट्रैक किनारे मिला राजस्व अमीन का शव

4 फरवरी 2018

Budget of 31 crores
Muzaffarnagar

31 करोड़ का बजट पास

4 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

इलाहाबाद में चल रहे माघ मेले में लगी आग, कई टेंट जलकर हुए खाक

इलाहाबाद में चल रहे माघ मेले में रविवार दोपहर आग लगने से दहशत फैल गयी। माना जा रहा है कि आग दीये से लगी। फायर बिग्रेड की टीम ने किसी तरह आग पर काबू पाया। आग से कई टेंट जलकर खाक हो गए वहीं इस हादसे में कोई व्यक्ति हताहत नहीं हुआ।

22 जनवरी 2018

BEFORE UTTAR PRADESH BOARD EXAMS 83753 BOGUS STUDENTS CAUGHT ALL FORMS GET REJECTED 1:43

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा से पहले पकड़े गए 83,753 बोगस स्टूडेंट्स

20 जनवरी 2018

LAKHS OF DEVOTEES THRONG TO ALLAHABAD TO TAKE DIP AT SANGAM 1:25

VIDEO: मौनी अमावस्या पर संगम में डुबकी लगाने के लिए उमड़े लाखों श्रद्धालु

16 जनवरी 2018

AKHIL BHARTIYA AKHADA PARISHAD ANNOUCED LIST OF FARZI BABA IN ALLAHABAD 2:31

अखाड़ा परिषद ने जारी की 'फर्जी' बाबाओं की दूसरी लिस्ट, देखिए, कौन-कौन है शामिल

30 दिसंबर 2017

PREPARATION OF HOLY MAGH MELA 2018 IN ALLAHABAD 3:17

दो जनवरी से शुरू है माघ मेला, प्रयागराज में कुछ यूं हो रही हैं तैयारियां

27 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

Akhilesh's program is divided between the student community
Allahabad

अखिलेश के कार्यक्रम को लेकर छात्रसंघ में दोफाड़

2 फरवरी 2018

Nomination of student union elections due jam suffocated took city
Azamgarh

छात्रसंघ चुनाव के नामांकन के चलते जाम ने निकाला शहर का दम

7 दिसंबर 2017

The arrows of plenty of words, every candidate showing serious
Allahabad

खूब चले शब्दों के तीर, हर प्रत्याशी दिखा गंभीर

13 अक्टूबर 2017

student union electoins to be held on 28th of october
Bageshwar

28 सितंबर को होंगे छात्र संघ चुनाव

20 सितंबर 2017

Fate of the candidates will be decided today in Dusu Election
Delhi NCR

डूसू चुनाव: आज ईवीएम में कैद होगी उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत, मतगणना कल

12 सितंबर 2017

protest of student in jaisalmer
Jaipur

गुस्साए छात्रों ने कॉलेज के गेट पर लगाया ताला

16 जून 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.