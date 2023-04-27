Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj News ›   Recruitment process will start on three thousand posts in two months UPPSC will issue advertisement

Prayagraj: दो महीने में तीन हजार पदों पर शुरू होगी भर्ती प्रक्रिया, UPPSC जारी करेगा विज्ञापन, जानें ये अपडेट

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, प्रयागराज Published by: आकाश दुबे Updated Thu, 27 Apr 2023 08:34 PM IST
सार

यूपीपीएससी 31 मार्च 2023 तक 5103 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जारी कर चुका है और इन पदों पर चयन की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। ऐसे में आयोग एक वर्ष के दौरान कम से कम 8158 पदों पर भर्ती करने जा रहा है।

Recruitment process will start on three thousand posts in two months UPPSC will issue advertisement
उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीपीएससी) - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीपीएससी) अगले दो महीने में 3055 पदों पर भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू करने जा रहा है। ये पद विभिन्न विभागों के हैं और आयोग मई व जून में इन सभी पदों पर भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जारी कर देगा। इसके साथ ही आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी।



सिर्फ यही नहीं, यूपीपीएससी 31 मार्च 2023 तक 5103 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जारी कर चुका है और इन पदों पर चयन की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। ऐसे में आयोग एक वर्ष के दौरान कम से कम 8158 पदों पर भर्ती करने जा रहा है। जून के बाद कई अन्य विज्ञापन भी जारी होंगे, सो आने वाले दिनों में आयोग 10 हजार से अधिक बेरोजगारों को नौकरी देने जा रहा है।

आयोग का पिछले वर्ष का प्रदर्शन भी काफी अच्छा रहा। एक अप्रैल 2022 से 31 मार्च 2023 तक आयोग ने 13110 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया और इनमें 12236 पदों पर चयन की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली। इनमें लिखित परीक्षाओं से होने वाली भर्तियों के साथ सीधी भर्तियां भी शामिल हैं। आयोग ने वर्ष 2022-23 के कैलेंडर में 21 परीक्षाओं को शामिल किया था और 22 परीक्षाएं करा लीं। यानी कैलेंडर से हटकर एक अतिरिक्त परीक्षा भी कराई। 22 में से 10 परीक्षाओं से जुड़ी भर्ती प्रक्रिया पूरी की जा चुकी है। इसके साथ ही आयोग ने एक वर्ष में 12655 अभ्यर्थियों के इंटरव्यू कराए। वहीं, विभिन्न विभागों में डीपीसी के माध्यम से 3668 के सापेक्ष 2438 अधिकारियों का प्रमोशन भी किया। 

अप्रैल से ओटीआर के बाद ही कर सकेंगे आवेदन
यूपीपीएससी ने एक अप्रैल के बाद जारी होने वाले विज्ञापनों के लिए वन टाइम रजिस्ट्रेशन (ओटीआर) अनिवार्य कर दिया है। ऐसे में अगर कोई अभ्यर्थी किसी परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन करता है तो पहले उसे ओटीआर कराना पड़ेगा। अगर अभ्यर्थी ने ओटीआर नहीं कराया है तो ऑनलाइन आवेदन फॉर्म भी नहीं खुलेगा। ओटीआर नंबर डालने पर ही आवेदन हो सकेगा। ओटीआर की व्यवस्था लागू होने के बाद अब तक 378632 अभ्यर्थी रजिस्ट्रेशन करा चुके हैं और इनमें से 192958 अभ्यर्थियों को ओटीआर नंबर जारी हुआ है। ओटीआर की कोई अंतिम तिथि नहीं है। यह प्रक्रिया अभी चलती रहेगी। 

आयोग ने 198 कर्मचारी, अफसरों पर की कार्रवाई
उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने एक साल में 198 कर्मचारियाें और अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की है। इनमें से 149 के खिलाफ अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई की गई है, 145 के पर जुर्माना लगाया गया और चार को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया।

यूपीपीएससी के नौ कर्मचारियों को मिला सम्मान
उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग के नौ कर्मचारियों को पिछले दिनों लखनऊ में आयोजित सभी राज्यों के लोक सेवा आयोगों के सम्मेलन में सम्मानित किया गया। भर्ती प्रक्रिया से लेकर आयोग में हरियाली और प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था बेहतर बनाने के लिए इन्हें सम्मानित किया गया। अति विशिष्ट श्रेणी में समीक्षा अधिकारी दुर्गेश कुमार सिंह एवं माली फूल चंद्र को मुख्यमंत्री ने और विशिष्ट श्रेणी में अनुभाग अधिकारी आशीष नागर, दिनेश प्रताप पांडे, निजी सचिव श्रीनाथ, समीक्षा अधिकारी अमरीश कुमार श्रीवास्तव, कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर ग्रेड-बी विश्वराज, अनुसेवक रामजीत यादव एवं ज्ञान चंद्र पाल को सुप्रीम कोर्ट के न्यायमूर्ति ने पुरस्कृत किया।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed