सीएए: अलग अंदाज में विरोध, पुरखों की कब्र पर रोते हुए मांगे दस्तावेज

Prayagraj: Congress leader Haseeb Ahmad went to a graveyard on 21st January and prayed to his ancestors buried there to provide proof of his citizenship, in protest against #CitizenshipAmendementAct. pic.twitter.com/mftoHTmGTv— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2020
Haseeb Ahmad, Congress: We don't have documents but we've been living in India since generations.We're asking our ancestors to testify that we're citizens of this country.We urge the govt that if we're sent to detention camps then remains of our ancestors be kept there too.(21.1) https://t.co/CmvHfjbCtx pic.twitter.com/KfsvfHAe8J— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2020
23 जनवरी 2020