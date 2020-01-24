शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Congress leaders graveyard prayed to ancestors buried there provide proof of citizenship Prayagraj

सीएए: अलग अंदाज में विरोध, पुरखों की कब्र पर रोते हुए मांगे दस्तावेज

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, प्रयागराज Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 09:00 AM IST
कांग्रेस नेता हसीब अहमद
कांग्रेस नेता हसीब अहमद - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (CAA) और नेशनल रजिस्टर ऑफ सिटीजन्स (NRC) के खिलाफ यूपी में कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने अनोखे अंदाज में प्रदर्शन किया। प्रयागराज में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून-नेशनल रजिस्टर ऑफ सिटीजन्स का अनोखे अंदाज में विरोध किया। कांग्रेस नेता हसीब अहमद कब्रिस्तान में अपने पुरखों की कब्र पर पहुंचे। 
विज्ञापन
यहां वो भावुक हो गए। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से हसीब अहमद ने कहा कि हम कब्रिस्तान में अपने पूर्वजों की कब्रगाह पर आए हैं, और अपने पूर्वजों से उनकी नागरिकता का सबूत देने के लिए प्रार्थना की है।

उन्होंने कहा कि क्योंकि हमारे पास कोई दस्तावेज नहीं है। लेकिन हम पीढ़ियों से भारत में रह रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हम इसी मुल्क के रहने वाले हैं। हम अपने पूर्वजों से गवाही देने के लिए कह रहे हैं कि हम इस देश के नागरिक हैं। 

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि हम अपने पूर्वजों की कब्रगाह पर आकर उसी बात की गवाही ले रहे हैं कि आप उठो और गवाही दो, कि हम इस मुल्क के हैं। 
कांग्रेस नेता हसीब ने कहा कि हम सरकार से आग्रह करते हैं कि अगर हमें डिटेंशन सेंटर में रखा जाता है तो हमारे पूर्वजों की कब्रगाह से इनको भी निकाला जाए और डिटेंशन सेंटर रखा जाए।

 


 

 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

आखिर क्यों निर्भया के दोषियों को अलग-अलग नहीं हो सकती फांसी, ये है वजह

23 जनवरी 2020

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

आतंकियों का मददगार दविंदर निकला मक्खन चोर, 1997 में गायब किया था एक ट्रक

23 जनवरी 2020

Cricket News

NZvIND: इन 11 जांबाजों के बूते न्यूजीलैंड को मात देने उतरेगा भारत, ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

24 जनवरी 2020

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
केएल राहुल और रोहित शर्मा
विराट कोहली और श्रेयस अय्यर
विराट-रविन्द्र जडेजा
Cricket News

NZvIND: इन 11 जांबाजों के बूते न्यूजीलैंड को मात देने उतरेगा भारत, ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

24 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
smart tv
Gadgets

स्मार्ट टीवी खरीदने का सपना होगा पूरा, 15 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में उपलब्ध हैं ये पांच टीवी

23 जनवरी 2020

24 जनवरी राशिफल
Predictions

24 जनवरी राशिफल: शनि के राशि परिवर्तन से किसे होगा फायदा-नुकसान, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

24 जनवरी 2020

Television

कपिल शर्मा की फीस पर अर्चना पूरन सिंह का बड़ा खुलासा, सुनकर अजय-काजोल भी रह गए हैरान

23 जनवरी 2020

Archana Puran Singh Kapil Sharma
Ajay Devgn and Kajol
Archana, Ajay, Kajol and Kapil
Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma
Television

कपिल शर्मा की फीस पर अर्चना पूरन सिंह का बड़ा खुलासा, सुनकर अजय-काजोल भी रह गए हैरान

23 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
citizenship amendement act congress nrc
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

24 जनवरी से मकर राशि में शनि का भ्रमण
Astrology

saturn transit in capricorn: शनि के मकर राशि में प्रवेश से कुछ ऐसा रहेगा सभी राशियों का हाल

24 जनवरी 2020

Chhapaak, Tanhaji the Unsung Warrior
Bollywood

Box Office Collection: 200 करोड़ क्लब में शामिल होने की राह पर तानाजी, दीपिका की छपाक को लगा झटका

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Bollywood
Bollywood

नसीरुद्दीन शाह के समर्थन में शशि थरूर और कंगना रनौत का दो टूक जबाव, पांच खबरें

24 जनवरी 2020

Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

सैफ और दीपिका वाले बयान पर कंगना रनौत का दो टूक जवाब, बोलीं- मैंने जो भी कहा...

24 जनवरी 2020

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor
Bollywood

वरुण धवन से शादी के सवाल पर श्रद्धा कपूर का जवाब, बोलीं- जब भी मेरी शादी होती है...

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रेरणा सिंह
Moradabad

मिसाल: आंगन से निकलकर शासन में पहुंच रहीं बेटियां, लोग कर रहे हौसले को सलाम

24 जनवरी 2020

Shashi Tharoor
Bollywood

नसीरुद्दीन शाह के समर्थन में कूदे शशि थरूर, स्वराज कौशल को यूं दिया जवाब

24 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में केंद्र ने कहा, अब फैसला वापस लेना मुमकिन नहीं

24 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया के दोषी अक्षय और विनय
Delhi NCR

निर्भया मामले के तीनों दोषी सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जल्द दाखिल करेंगे सुधारात्मक याचिका

24 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शो में कंटेस्टेंट्स के घरवाले लेंगे एंट्री, जानिए किसके घर से कौन आएगा

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

यूपी बोर्ड
Prayagraj

यूपी बोर्ड ने सभी जिलों में भेजे प्रवेश पत्र, पहली बार हिंदी-अंग्रेजी भाषाओं में दिया गया विवरण

यूपी बोर्ड की ओर से 18 फरवरी से शुरू हो रही हाईस्कूल-इंटरमीडिएट बोर्ड परीक्षा का प्रवेशपत्र प्रदेश के सभी 75 जिलों में भेज दिया गया है।

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
नवनिर्वाचित सांसद अतुल राय (फाइल फोटो)
Prayagraj

संसद में शपथ लेने के लिए बसपा सांसद अतुल राय को मिली पेरोल, दुष्कर्म के मामले में हैं बंद

23 जनवरी 2020

News related to Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission
Prayagraj

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग से संबंधित खबरें

24 जनवरी 2020

उच्चतर शिक्षा सेवा आयोग
Prayagraj

यूपीएचईएससीः चयन के बाद भी फंसी सैकड़ों नियुक्तियां, 1150 में से 162 को ही आवंटित हुए कॉलेज

23 जनवरी 2020

Girl student hanged in girls hostel
Prayagraj

गर्ल्स हॉस्टल में फांसी पर लटकी मिली छात्रा

24 जनवरी 2020

Commission to explain the position on the subject of Defense Studies
Prayagraj

रक्षा अध्ययन विषय पर स्थिति स्ष्पष्अ करे आयोग

24 जनवरी 2020

Two students notice on indecent act from student
Prayagraj

छात्रा से अश्लील हरकत पर दो छात्रों को नोटिस

24 जनवरी 2020

shankaracharya nishchalanand saraswati
Prayagraj

शंकराचार्य निश्चलानंद बोले, हर दल के अपने संत, फर्जी शंकराचार्यों की फौज

24 जनवरी 2020

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
Prayagraj

चिन्मयानंद ने हाईकोर्ट में दी पेरोल की अर्जी, स्वास्थ्य का हवाला देकर मांगी कुछ दिन की रिहाई

23 जनवरी 2020

Chief accused of attacking Pradhanputra arrested
Prayagraj

प्रधानपुत्र का हमलावर गिरफ्तार

24 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

मौनी अमावस्या पर डुबकी लगाने पहुंचे लाखों श्रद्धालु, इस दिन भूलकर भी ना करें ये काम

मौनी अमावस्या पर लाखों श्रद्धालु गंगा स्नान कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में इस दिन आपको कई बातों का ख्याल रखना चाहिए। यहां देखिए कौन सी वो सावधानियां हैं जिन्हें मौनी अमावस्या के दिन बरतना जरुरी है।

24 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 1:08

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020: तिरंगे के रंग में सराबोर नजर आया आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट, नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा नजारा

24 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:07

24 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

23 जनवरी 2020

झारखंड 1:10

झारखंड: लोहरदगा में सीएए के समर्थन में निकाले जुलूस पर पथराव, कर्फ्यू लागू

23 जनवरी 2020

मेजर शीना नैय्यर 3:13

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 : जानिए कौन हैं मेजर शीना नैय्यर, जिन्होने किया देश को गौरवान्वित

23 जनवरी 2020

Related

70 thousand patients stolen in hospital, doctor named
Prayagraj

मरीज के 70 हजार रुपये चोरी, डॉक्टर पर रिपोर्ट

24 जनवरी 2020

Collections for collecting gold for construction of Ram temple
Prayagraj

राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए सोना एकत्र करने निकली टोलियां

24 जनवरी 2020

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

सात हजार से ज्यादा जवानों के हवाले श्रद्धालुओं की सुरक्षा

24 जनवरी 2020

Notice sent to the protesters under section 149
Prayagraj

प्रदर्शनकारियों को धारा 149 के तहत भेजा नोटिस

24 जनवरी 2020

Fog canceled trains will not run in February also
Prayagraj

फरवरी में भी नहीं चलेंगी कोहरे से निरस्त ट्रेनें

24 जनवरी 2020

The child's cheek was cut from the mind, severe wound in the throat as well
Prayagraj

मांझा से छह साल के बच्चे की गाल गटा, गले में भी गंभीर घाव

24 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited