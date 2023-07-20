Notifications

Allahabad University became the choice of three and a half lakh students

UP : साढ़े तीन लाख विद्यार्थियों की पसंद बना इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय, DU और BHU के बाद तीसरे नंबर पर रहा AU

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, प्रयागराज Published by: विनोद सिंह Updated Thu, 20 Jul 2023 04:32 PM IST
सार

बीए के मुकाबले बीएससी में प्रवेश के लिए दोगुने आवेदन आए हैं। सबसे अधिक 70773 आवेदन बीएससी मैथ्स के लिए किए गए हैं और इनमें 20011 छात्राएं हैं। वहीं, दूसरे नंबर पर 66947 अभ्यर्थियों ने बीए में प्रवेश के लिए इविवि का विकल्प चुना है।

Allahabad University became the choice of three and a half lakh students
Prayagraj News : इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय। विजयनगरम हॉल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

विस्तार
नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) की ओर से आयोजित सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी एंट्रेंस टेस्ट (सीयूईटी) में देश भर से तीन लाख 43 हजार 950 विद्यार्थियों ने इविवि का विकल्प चुना है और इनमें एक लाख 34 हजार 933 छात्राएं शामिल हैं। दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी और बीएचयू के बाद इविवि तीसरे स्थान पर है, जिसे इतनी बड़ी संख्या में विद्यार्थियों ने पसंद किया है।



बीए के मुकाबले बीएससी में प्रवेश के लिए दोगुने आवेदन आए हैं। सबसे अधिक 70773 आवेदन बीएससी मैथ्स के लिए किए गए हैं और इनमें 20011 छात्राएं हैं। वहीं, दूसरे नंबर पर 66947 अभ्यर्थियों ने बीए में प्रवेश के लिए इविवि का विकल्प चुना है, जिनमें 28400 छात्राएं हैं। वहीं, तीसरे नंबर पर 60211 आवेदन बीएससी बायो के लिए आए हैं और इनमें 32679 छात्राएं शामिल हैं।


इसके अलावा बीकॉम के लिए कुल 50054 आवेदन (18848 छात्राएं), बीपीए के लिए 2306 आवेदन (760 छात्राएं), बीएफए के लिए 6109 आवेदन (3057 छात्राएं), बीएएलएलबी के लिए 36253 आवेदन (14780 छात्राएं), फैमिली एंड कम्युनिटी साइंसेज (होम साइंस) में पांच वर्षीय इंटीग्रेटेड प्रोग्राम (बीएससी एवं एमएमसी) के लिए 7424 आवेदन (3010 छात्राएं) आए हैं।

बीसीए के लिए कुल 9255 अभ्यर्थियों (2238 छात्राएं), डाटा साइंस में पांच वर्षीय बीसीए एवं एमसीए के लिए 8729 अभ्यर्थियों (2066 छात्राएं), बीवोक साॅफ्टवेयर डेवलपमेंट के लिए 6589 अभ्यर्थियों (1404 छात्राएं), बीवोक मीडिया प्रोडक्शन के लिए 2679 अभ्यर्थियों (829 छात्राएं), बीए मीडिया स्टडीज के लिए 3884 अभ्यर्थियों (1430 छात्राएं) ने इविवि को पसंद किया है। इसके अलावा पांच वर्षीय फूड टेक्नोलॉजी प्रोग्राम के लिए 4512 अभ्यर्थियों (1725 छात्राएं), बीवोक फूड प्रोसेसिंग के लिए 3488 अभ्यर्थियाें (1293 छात्राएं) और बीए फैशन डिजाइन एंड टेक्नोलॉजी के लिए कुल 4737 अभ्यर्थियाें (2403 छात्राएं) ने इविवि को विकल्प के रूप में चुना है।

दो विषयों के कोई आवेदन नहीं, पर रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए


इविवि में सत्र 2023-24 से नई शिक्षा नीति के तहत सीयूईटी के माध्यम से छह पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश लिए जाएंगे। इनमें से दो पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए सीयूईटी में किसी भी अभ्यर्थी ने इविवि का विकल्प नहीं भरा। इनमें आपदा प्रबंधन एवं पर्यावरण अध्ययन में पांच वर्षीय इंटीग्रेटेड पाठ्यक्रम और प्रबंधन में पांच वर्षीय इंटीग्रेटेड कार्यक्रम (बीबीए एवं एमबीए) शामिल हैं। हालांकि, इविवि में इन दाेनों पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिए अब तक क्रमश: 17 एवं 147 अभ्यर्थियों ने ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन करा लिए हैं। माना जा रहा है कि इविवि में इन दोनों नए पाठ्यक्रमों के शुरू होने की जानकारी न होने के कारण अभ्यर्थियों ने इनके लिए इविवि का विकल्प नहीं चुना, लेकिन बाद में पता चलने पर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराए जा रहे हैं।
