माघी पूर्णिमा

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 10:50 PM IST
माघी पर श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी
मानिकपुर का शहाबाद घाट पर गूंजा हर-हर गंगे
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
कुंडा। माघी पूर्णिमा पर गंगाघाटों पर हर-हर गंगे के जयकारों के बीच हजारों श्रद्धालुओं ने आस्था की डुबकी लगाई। मानिकपुर के शहाबाद, कालाकांकर घाट सहित अन्य घाटों पर स्नान के साथ ही पूजन किया गया।
मानिकपुर नगर के शाहाबाद गंगा घाट व किला घाट पर माघी पूर्णिमा पर भारी संख्या में पहुंचे श्रद्धालुओं ने स्नान किया। इसके साथ ही घाट पर फूल, मालाओं से मां गंगा की पूजा करते हुए अर्घ्य दिया। पुरोहित संघ के संरक्षक प्रेमनाथ दीक्षित ने बताया कि भारी संख्या में घाट पर पहुंचे स्नानार्थियों ने स्नान किया। इसके बाद मां ज्वाला देवी दर्शन करने के लिए पहुंचे। पुरोहित संघ की ओर से रामभरोस मिश्रा, नंदलाल मिश्रा, कृपा शंकर दीक्षित, ओम प्रकाश दीक्षित आदि ने घाट पर स्नान शुरू किए जाने से प्रसन्नता व्यक्त की। उधर मानिकपुर गंगा तट पर लोगों की संख्या को बढ़ता देख प्रशासन पूरी तरह मुस्तैद रहा। प्रशासन ने रहमत अली का पुरवा व अमित शाह बाबा की दरगाह पर पार्किंग की व्यवस्था के साथ ही महिला सिपाहियों की भी जगह-जगह तैनाती की थी।

खुल्दाबाद मस्जिद के बाहर जमा लोग
Prayagraj

पुलवामा हमले के विरोध में लगा बैनर गिरने पर विवाद, तनाव

प्रयागराज की खुल्दाबाद सब्जीमंडी में पुलवामा हमले के विरोध में लगाया गया बैनर गिर जाने पर सोमवार रात बवाल हो गया। आतंकी हमले के विरोध में जुलूस निकाल रहे युवकों ने बैनर जान बूझकर गिराए जाने का आरोप लगाते हुए धर्मस्थल के सामने जाम लगा दिया।

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
बोर्ड परीक्षा के दौरान नहीं उतरवा सकेंगे परीक्षार्थियों के जूते-मोजे
Prayagraj

बोर्ड परीक्षा के दौरान नहीं उतरवा सकेंगे परीक्षार्थियों के जूते-मोजे

19 फरवरी 2019

UPPSC
Prayagraj

राज्य अभियंत्रण सेवा परीक्षा: जेई के 3000 से अधिक पदों पर फंसी भर्ती, UPPSC कार्यालय में प्रदर्शन

19 फरवरी 2019

kumbh 2019: 80 lakh devotees bath in Sangam upto 12 o'clock on Maghi Purnima
Prayagraj

Kumbh 2019: माघी पूर्णिमा स्नान पर्व पर 12 बजे तक 80 लाख श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई संगम में डुबकी

19 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh Mela 2019: Car dropped from the Pontoon bridge, 1 killed, NDRF saved one life
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: पांटून पुल से गिरी कार, कारोबारी के बेटे की मौत, एनडीआरएफ ने बचाई एक की जान

18 फरवरी 2019

ac motor boat
Prayagraj

कुंभ मेला 2019: एसी मोटर बोट पर मनाइए बच्चे के जन्मदिन की पार्टी, 25 फरवरी से शुरू हो जाएगी सेवा

19 फरवरी 2019

शिक्षकों को भतों पर मिलेगा डेढ़ साल का एरियर
Prayagraj

शिक्षकों को भतों पर मिलेगा डेढ़ साल का एरियर

19 फरवरी 2019

Vande Bharat Expressway
Prayagraj

पहले ही सफर में वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस दोनों ओर से लेट

18 फरवरी 2019

मृतक अंकित (फाइल फोटो)
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: संपत्ति विवाद में फायरिंग, एक की मौत, भाजपा नेता गंभीर रूप से घायल

19 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

Kumbh 2019: राम मंदिर के लिए विहिप करेगी विजय महामंत्र जाप, देशभर के करोड़ो कार्यकर्ता होंगे शामिल

19 फरवरी 2019

UPPSC
Prayagraj

आरओ-एआरओ मुख्य परीक्षा: कश्मीर समस्या पर आया निबंध, समसामयिक ज्वलंत मुद्दों से जुड़े सवाल पूछे गए

19 फरवरी 2019

स्वामी अखण्डानन्द
Prayagraj

Kumbh 2019: योग के नाम पर लोगों को भ्रमित किया जा रहा हैः स्वामी अखण्डानन्द

19 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh 2019: Maghi Purnima expected crowd of devotees, educational institutions closed for 3 days
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: माघी पूर्णिमा पर भारी भीड़ का अनुमान, 3 दिन बंद रहेंगे सभी शिक्षण संस्थान

17 फरवरी 2019

shuttle buses
Prayagraj

Kumbh 2019: प्रयाग स्टेशन के बाहर इस बार भी मिलेंगी रोडवेज बसें, भीड़ से बचने के लिए लिया गया फैसला

19 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh 2019: Mela Prayagraj Major Events To Be Held On 18 February 2019
Prayagraj

कुंभ में आजः 18 फरवरी 2019 को होने वाले प्रमुख आयोजन

18 फरवरी 2019

मानवाधिकार आयोग को रिपार्ट दनेे के लिए बाध है सरकार
Prayagraj

मानवाधिकार आयोग को रिपार्ट दनेे के लिए बाध है सरकार

19 फरवरी 2019

