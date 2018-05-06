शहर चुनें

टीजीटी हिंदी के गलत सवालों पर आपतियां निस्तारित करने का आदेश

टीजीटी हिंदी के गलत सवालों पर आपतियां निस्तारित करने का आदेश

Allahabad Bureau Updated Sun, 06 May 2018 01:08 AM IST
टीजीटी हिंदी के गलत सवालों पर आपत्तियां निस्तारित करने का आदेश
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
इलाहाबाद।
हाईकोर्ट ने प्रशिक्षित स्नातक शिक्षक (टीजीटी) 2016 हिंदी विषय के चयन में पूछे गए सवालों को लेकर की गई आपत्तियों को माध्यमिक शिक्षा चयन बोर्ड को छह सप्ताह में निस्तारित करने का आदेश दिया है। दीपक कुमार गिरि और अन्य की याचिकाओं पर न्यायमूर्ति अश्विनी कुमार मिश्र ने यह ओदश दिया है।
याची के अधिवक्ता सीमांत सिंह का कहना था कि हिंदी विषय की मॉडल आंसर-की जारी होने के बाद याचीगण ने करीब 30 प्रश्नों को लेकर आपत्ति चयन बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर की थी। इन प्रश्नों में मात्रात्मक और वर्तनी की इतनी त्रुटियां हैं, जिससे प्रश्नों के सही उत्तर देना कठिन हो गया। आपत्ति दाखिल करने के बावजूद चयन बोर्ड ने इस पर कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया। चयन बोर्ड के अधिवक्ता एके यादव ने कहा कि अभ्यर्थियों की आपत्तियों पर संबंधित अधिकारी विचार करने को तैयार हैं। इस पर कोर्ट ने आदेश दिया है कि याचीगण की आपत्तियों पर छह सप्ताह में नियमानुसार निर्णय लिया जाए।

demo pic
Sambhal

एक दिन में 200 तालाबों के लिए शुरू होगी खुदाई

जल संचयन और जल संवर्धन के लिए संभल जिले में नई पहल हुई है। मुख्य विकास अधिकारी शंभूनाथ तिवारी ने बताया कि एक ही दिन में 200 से अधिक तालाबों की खुदाई कराने के लिए अभियान चलेगा।

6 मई 2018

संभल-जोया मार्ग पर जाम लगा रहे लोगों को समझाते थानाध्यक्ष नखासा।
Sambhal

सड़क पर उतरे ग्रामीण, लगाया जाम

6 मई 2018

एन्हांसमेंट को लेकर हिसार में जुटेंगे 1
Hisar

एन्हांसमेंट को लेकर हिसार में जुटेंगे 1

6 मई 2018

रोते बिलखते परिजन
Varanasi

मऊः बाइक से गिरी गर्भवती महिला और बेटा ट्रक से कुचला

5 मई 2018

मंत्री जी के लिए लाए किराए के एसी,जेनरेटर
Hisar

मंत्री जी के लिए लाए किराए के एसी,जेनरेटर

6 मई 2018

AMU Portrait controversy: Samajwadi party leader azam khan attack on Central Government
Uttar Pradesh

AMU केस: आजम खां ने केंद्र पर बोला हमला- कहा जिन्ना की तस्वीर पर सियासत का मकसद चुनावी लाभ लेना

6 मई 2018

भाजपा विधायक दल बहादुर कोरी
Lucknow

भाजपा विधायक के बिगड़े बोल, 'गरीबों के सहारे ही चलती हैं दारु की दुकानें, वहां अमीर नहीं दिखते'

6 मई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

उज्जैन में दलितों को शादी से 3 दिन पहले पुलिस को सूचित करने का बेतुका आदेश,कलेक्टर ने किया निरस्त

5 मई 2018

ओम प्रकाश राजभर (बीच में)
Lucknow

जो अफसर अखिलेश, मायावती को ले डूबे वो योगी आदित्यनाथ को भी ले डूबेंगे: ओमप्रकाश राजभर

5 मई 2018

बीजेपी विधायक गोपाल परमार
Madhya Pradesh

BJP विधायक के बिगड़े बोल- शादी समय से नहीं होने पर होती हैं लव जिहाद जैसी घटनाएं

5 मई 2018

