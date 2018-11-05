शहर चुनें

Prayagraj ›   विभागीय झगड़े में फंसी शिक्षकों की पेंशन

विभागीय झगड़े में फंसी शिक्षकों की पेंशन

Allahabad Bureau Updated Mon, 05 Nov 2018 08:00 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
विभागीय झगड़े में फंसी शिक्षकों की पेंशन
0 प्रमुख सचिव माध्यमिक शिक्षा से जवाब तलब
प्रयागराज। हाईकोर्ट ने रिटायर्ड शिक्षकों की पेंशन रोकने के मामले में प्रमुख सचिव बेसिक शिक्षा से जवाब तलब किया है। कोर्ट का कहना है कि पेंशन देने के लिए कोई भी विभाग जिम्मेदार हो, मगर पेंशन रोकना अनुचित है। शिक्षकों की पेंशन को लेकर शिक्षा विभाग और नगर निगम में विवाद है। डा. शशिकला रैना और 11 अन्य की याचिका पर न्यायमूर्ति अश्वनी कुमार मिश्र सुनवाई कर रहे हैं।
याचीगण का कहना है कि उनको रिटायर हुए छह माह से अधिक हो गए हैं, मगर अब तक पेंशन नहीं दी जा रही है क्योंकि उनकी पेंशन शिक्षा विभाग और नगर निगम के बीच झगड़े में फंसी है। यह तय नहीं हो पा रहा है कौन सा विभाग पेंशन देगा। कोर्ट ने प्रमुख सचिव बेसिक शिक्षा से इस मामले में जवाब मांगते हुए कहा कि कौन सा विभाग पेंशन देगा यह महत्वपूर्ण नहीं है, बल्कि पेंशन दिया जाना जरूरी है। कोर्ट ने पूछा है कि क्यों न इस मामले में अधिकारियों की व्यक्तिगत जिम्मेदारी तय की जाए। कोर्ट ने दोनों विभागों के प्रमुख सचिवों को हलफनामा दाखिल कर जवाब देने के लिए कहा है। मामले की सुनवाई 16 नवंबर को होगी।

