जस्टिस गोविंद माथु बने 47 मुख्य न्यायाधीश

Allahabad Bureau Updated Wed, 14 Nov 2018 08:55 PM IST
जस्टिस गोविंद माथुर बने इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के 47 वें मुख्य न्यायाधीश
0 सादे समारोह में राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने दिलाई शपथ
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
प्रयागराज। न्यायमूर्ति गोविंद माथुर ने बुधवार को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश के तौर पर शपथ ग्रहण की। वह इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के गठन के बाद से 47 वें मुख्य न्यायाधीश हैं। चीफ जस्टिस कोर्ट में आयोजित एक सादे समारोह में राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे उनको पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई। 23 अक्तूबर को पूर्व मुख्य न्यायमूर्ति डीबी भोसले के अवकाश ग्रहण के बाद से न्यायमूर्ति माथुर कार्यवाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश के तौर पर काम देख रहे थे।
न्यायमूर्ति गोविंद माथुर ने अपनी शपथ हिंदी में पढ़ी, जिसकी अधिवक्ताओं ने जमकर प्रशंसा की है। समारोह प्रारंभ होने से पूर्व राष्ट्रगान हुआ और इसके बाद शपथ दिलाई गई। इस अवसर पर हाईकोर्ट के सभी न्यायमूर्तिगण, अधिवक्ता, न्यायिक अधिकारी, कर्मचारी तथा गणमान्य नागरिक मौजूद रहे। पूर्व महाधिवक्ता वीसी मिश्र, वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता एएन त्रिपाठी आदि ने मुख्य न्यायाधीश के हिंदी में शपथ लेने की प्रशंसा की है। वह संभवत: हिंदी में शपथ लेने वाले पहले मुख्य न्यायाधीश हैं।

