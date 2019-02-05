शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   अधिवक्ताओं को निधन पर परिजनों को मिलेंगे 20 हजार

अधिवक्ताओं को निधन पर परिजनों को मिलेंगे 20 हजार

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 05 Feb 2019 06:26 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अधिवक्ताओं के निधन पर परिजनों को मिलेंगे 20 हजार रुपये
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
आंख के इलाज के लिए मिलेगा दस हजार रुपये, वकीलों की बैठक में लिया गया फैसला
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
प्रतापगढ़। अधिवक्ताओं की संयुक्त बैठक में यह फैसला लिया गया है, कि किसी भी साथी की मौत पर अब 20 हजार रुपये की सहायता दी जाएगी। एक लाख रुपये चेक के माध्यम से दिए जाएंगे। जबकि अभी तक दस हजार रुपये ही दिए जाते थे। इधर, अधिवक्ताओं को आंख का इलाज कराने के लिए भी दस हजार रुपये दिए जाएंगे।
मंगलवार को जिला बार एसोसिएशन के लाइब्रेरी में हुई बैठक में कई अहम फैसले लिए गए हैं। इसमें किसी अधिवक्ता की मृत्यु होने पर परिजनों को 20 हजार रुपये तत्काल नगद दिए जाएंगे, और एक लाख रुपये चेक के माध्यम से भुगतान किया जाएगा। आंख का इलाज कराने के लिए दस हजार रुपये जाएंगे। साथ ही अधिवक्ता की जिस दिन मृत्यु होगी, उसी दिन हड़ताल होगी। इससे अधिवक्ता साथी के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल होंगे। बैठक में जिला बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष उमाशंकर सिंह, वकील परिषद के अध्यक्ष राम प्रसाद तिवारी और जूबाए के अध्यक्ष लीलाधर दूबे, कमलेश बहादुर सिंह, नागेंद्र शुक्ला, शेषमणि सिंह मौजूद रहे।

Recommended

Bollywood

चोरी-छिपे रोमांस करते हुए पकड़े गए थे ये 10 सेलिब्रिटी, Leak तस्वीरों ने मचा दिया था हंगामा

5 फरवरी 2019

bollywood celebrities
mahira khan
sunny deol, dimple kapadia
ranbir kapoor, katrina kaif
Bollywood

चोरी-छिपे रोमांस करते हुए पकड़े गए थे ये 10 सेलिब्रिटी, Leak तस्वीरों ने मचा दिया था हंगामा

5 फरवरी 2019

sbi
Government Jobs

बिना परीक्षा दिए पाएं SBI में नौकरी, 15 लाख पैकेज के लिए चाहिए ये डिग्री, अंतिम तिथि नजदीक

5 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

18 साल के करियर में अभिषेक बच्चन ने दी सिर्फ 8 हिट फिल्में, फिर भी गिनीज बुक में दर्ज है नाम

5 फरवरी 2019

abhsihek bachchan
abhishek bachchan
अभिषेक बच्चन और अमिताभ बच्चन
अभिषेक बच्चन
Bollywood

18 साल के करियर में अभिषेक बच्चन ने दी सिर्फ 8 हिट फिल्में, फिर भी गिनीज बुक में दर्ज है नाम

5 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ मेले में मौनी अमावस्या तिथि पर व्यापार, राजनीति और पद प्रतिष्ठा प्राप्ति हेतु विशेष पूजा करवाएं और प्रसाद की होम डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कुंभ मेले में मौनी अमावस्या तिथि पर व्यापार, राजनीति और पद प्रतिष्ठा प्राप्ति हेतु विशेष पूजा करवाएं और प्रसाद की होम डिलीवरी पाएं।
nirmala sitharaman
Dehradun

इस परिवार से मिलने अचानक देहरादून पहुंची रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण, जानिए क्या है माजरा

5 फरवरी 2019

alka lamba
Delhi NCR

अल्का लांबा का दावा- केजरीवाल ने उन्हें ट्विटर पर किया अनफॉलो, बताई ये वजह

5 फरवरी 2019

CBI vs Mamata Banerjee live updates 3 day dharna supreme court
India News

चंद्राबाबू नायडू की मौजूदगी में ममता ने धरना किया खत्म

5 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Election Commission
India News

चुनाव आयोग के रुख के बाद विपक्ष ने बदली रणनीति, 50 फीसदी वीवीपीएटी का हो इस्तेमाल

5 फरवरी 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल
India News

जनता का विश्वास जीतने की खातिर कोलकाता में ड्रामा बना छवि बनाने की लड़ाई

5 फरवरी 2019

डॉ. गोविंद केसी
World

अस्पताल के आईसीयू से नेपाल के सत्याग्रही डॉ. केसी ने लिखा अन्ना हजारे को पत्र

5 फरवरी 2019

amazing foot binding bizarre practice for bound to be beautiful was symbol of beauty in china
Bizarre News

खूबसूरती के लिए हद पार कर दी थी यहां की महिलाओं ने, अपने पैरों को तोड़कर देती थीं एेसा आकार

5 फरवरी 2019

किसान
India News

किसानों को पहली किस्त के लिए जरूरी नहीं आधार, ऐसे की जाएगी पहचान

5 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
P Chidambaram
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस: चिदंबरम ने मांगी अतिरिक्त दस्तावेज जमा करने की अनुमति

5 फरवरी 2019

mauni amavasya
Prayagraj

महास्नान: यहां दिखा आस्था और फर्ज का अनूठा संगम, एक बेटे ने दो मां को कराया स्नान

4 फरवरी 2019

Employment opportunities will increased by provisions of Interim Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal
Business

साक्षात्कार : अंतरिम बजट 2019 के प्रावधानों से बढ़ेंगे रोजगार के अवसर- पीयूष गोयल

4 फरवरी 2019

What is chit fund and how does it trap common man?
India News

क्या है चिट फंड और इसमें कैसे फंसता है आम आदमी?

3 फरवरी 2019

ममता बनर्जी
India News

चिटफंड घोटाला : कोलकाता में हाई-वोल्टेज ड्रामा जारी, धरने पर ममता, क्या है पूरा मामला

4 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Mauni Amavasya Prayagraj make New world Record, beat Tokyo and Shanghai
Prayagraj

मौनी अमावस्या पर बना वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, जापान का टोक्यो और चीन का शंघाई छूटा पीछे

मौनी अमावस्या पर देश-विदेश से आए लाखों श्रद्धालुओं की वजह से प्रयागराज के खाते में एक उपलब्धि दर्ज हो गई है। एक दिन के लिए ही सही, लेकिन सोमवार को प्रयागराज विश्व की सर्वाधिक आबादी वाला शहर बन गया।

5 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
आग में खाक हुए सामान
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: योगी महासभा के पंडाल में लगी आग, 2 टेंट जलकर खाक

5 फरवरी 2019

dharma sansad
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: धर्म संसद में राम मन्दिर मुद्दे के बाद 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए विहिप व संघ तैयार

5 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh Mela 2019 Major events to be held on 05 February 2019
Prayagraj

कुंभ में आजः 05 फरवरी 2019 को होने वाले प्रमुख आयोजन

5 फरवरी 2019

mauni amavasya
Prayagraj

महास्नान: यहां दिखा आस्था और फर्ज का अनूठा संगम, एक बेटे ने दो मां को कराया स्नान

4 फरवरी 2019

Mauni Amavasya: school closed in Prayagraj due to heavy Crowed of devotees
Prayagraj

मौनी अमावस्या पर कुंभ नगरी में जनसमुद्र, पहली से बारहवीं तक स्कूल आज बंद

5 फरवरी 2019

सुमेरू पीठाधीश्वर शंकराचार्य नरेंद्रानंद सरस्वती
Prayagraj

महास्नान: शंकराचार्य के साथ पुलिस की झड़प, जूना अखाड़े के साथ जाने से रोका, अकेले किया स्नान

4 फरवरी 2019

गंगा नदी
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: डुबने से बचाए गए पूर्व डीएम संजय कुमार

5 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh me aaj
Prayagraj

कुंभ में आजः 03 फरवरी 2019 को होने वाले प्रमुख आयोजन

3 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh Mela 2019 Major events to be held on 31 January 2019
Prayagraj

कुंभ में आजः 31 जनवरी 2019 को होने वाले प्रमुख आयोजन

31 जनवरी 2019

Related Videos

मौनी अमावस्या पर शाही स्नान के लिए जुटे अखाड़े, लोगों ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी

मौनी अमावस्या के मौके पर संगम और गंगा में लोगों ने आस्था की डुबकी लगाई। कुंभ के दूसरे शाही स्नान के लिए कई अखाड़े भी आए।

4 फरवरी 2019

मौनी अमावस्या 3:57

मौनी अमावस्या स्नान पर करोड़ों श्रद्धालुओं के लिए ऐसी है प्रयागराज कुंभ में तैयारी

3 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ 1:08

प्रयागराज के कुंभ मेले में भगवान की प्रतिमाएं हैं बेहद खास, देखिए हिलते-डुलते भगवान

3 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ 1:58

कुंभ मेले पर जारी किया गया डाक टिकट, कई बीजेपी नेता रहे मौजूद

2 फरवरी 2019

मोहन भागवत 4:46

राम मंदिर पर मोहन भागवत का अल्टीमेटम, किन्नर अखाड़े ने भी भरी हुंकार

1 फरवरी 2019

Related

Kumbh mela 2019 Baba Ramdev given yoga health tips of Naga sadhus
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: बाबा रामदेव ने नागा साधुओं के आगे फैलाई झोली, दान में मांगी वो चीज जिसके आदी थे नागा

29 जनवरी 2019

Kumbh 2019: traffic restricted on Shastri bridge Due to crowed of devotees on Mauni amavasya
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: शास्त्री पुल पर आज आवागमन प्रतिबंधित, आकस्मिक स्थिति के लिए रिजर्व रखा गया है मार्ग

4 फरवरी 2019

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

69000 शिक्षक भर्ती मामला: कटऑफ मार्क में बदलाव के शासनादेश पर हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई रोक

31 जनवरी 2019

Kumbh mela 2019 Mauni Amavasya second dusra Shahi Snan time on Forty ghat
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: मौनी आमवस्या पर दूसरे शाही स्नान के लिए 35 की जगह 40 घाट तैयार

31 जनवरी 2019

Kumbh Mela 2019 Major events to be held on 02 February 2019
Prayagraj

कुंभ में आजः 02 फरवरी 2019 को होने वाले प्रमुख आयोजन

2 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh 2019: old man on the way to holy dip on mauni amavasya fell down and death in phaphamau
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019ः मौनी अमावस्या पर स्नान के लिए फाफामऊ में पैदल जाते समय गिरने से एक बुजुर्ग की मौत

3 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.