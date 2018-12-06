शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   उमा भारती कोर्ट में तलब

उमा भारती कोर्ट में तलब

Allahabad Bureau Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 10:07 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती तलब
प्रयागराज। आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के लंबित मुकदमे में उपस्थित न होने पर स्पेशल कोर्ट एमपीएमएलए ने केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती को नोटिस जारी कर तलब कर लिया है। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 30 जनवरी 2019 को होगी। यह आदेश स्पेशल कोर्ट जज पवन कुमार तिवारी ने दिया है। उमाभारती के खिलाफ एक फरवरी 2012 को महोबा के कुलपहाड़ थाने में आचार संहिता उल्लंघन का मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया था। वादी सहायक अभियंता ने बिना मुद्रक के नाम और पते के छपे स्टीकर और पर्चे बरामद कर केस दर्ज कराया था। इस प्रकरण में हाईकोर्ट से स्थगन आदेश पारित है। स्पेशल कोर्ट ने कहा है कि उच्चतम न्यायालय के नवीनतम विधि व्यवस्था के अनुसार स्थगन आदेश छह माह बाद स्वत: समाप्त हो गया है। कोर्ट ने नोटिस जारी कर अगली नियत तारीख पर उपस्थित होने के लिए तलब किया है। और कहा है कि उपस्थित न होने की दशा में विधिक कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी।












फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

TET 2018: गलत सवालों के मामले में सचिव परीक्षा नियामक को हाईकोर्ट ने किया तलब

टीईटी 2018 में गलत सवाल पूछने को लेकर दाखिल याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट ने सचिव परीक्षा नियामक प्राधिकारी को तलब कर लिया है। अदालत ने उनको 12 दिसंबर को संबंधित प्रपत्रों के साथ व्यक्तिगत रूप से हाजिर होने का निर्देश दिया है।

6 दिसंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

अगले हफ्ते जारी हो सकता है समीक्षा अधिकारी-सहायक समीक्षा अधिकारी का परीक्षा परिणाम

6 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

UPTET 2018 Result: टीईटी का परिणाम जारी, 33 फीसदी पास

5 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

69 हजार सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया गुरुवार से होगी शुरू, नियमावली जारी

5 दिसंबर 2018

जवाहर हत्यराकांड मुकदमा वापसी पर निर्णय सुरक्षित
Prayagraj

जवाहर हत्यराकांड मुकदमा वापसी पर निर्णय सुरक्षित

6 दिसंबर 2018

गलत प्रश्नों के मामले में सचिव परीक्षा नियामक तलब
Prayagraj

गलत प्रश्नों के मामले में सचिव परीक्षा नियामक तलब

6 दिसंबर 2018

पैसा दुगुना करने के बहाने करोड़ा की ठगी
Prayagraj

पैसा दुगुना करने के बहाने करोड़ा की ठगी

6 दिसंबर 2018

इविवि की मंजूरी के बिना कोर्स शुरू करने पर विवाद
Prayagraj

इविवि की मंजूरी के बिना कोर्स शुरू करने पर विवाद

6 दिसंबर 2018

बलवा करने के 52 लोगों ने कराई जमानत
Prayagraj

बलवा करने के 52 लोगों ने कराई जमानत

6 दिसंबर 2018

मुख्तार की जमानत पर सुनवाई टली
Prayagraj

मुख्तार की जमानत पर सुनवाई टली

6 दिसंबर 2018

इलाहाबाद का नाम बदलने के मामले में निर्णय सुरक्षित
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद का नाम बदलने के मामले में निर्णय सुरक्षित

6 दिसंबर 2018

अगले हफ्ते आरओ-एआरओ का परिणाम संभावित
Prayagraj

अगले हफ्ते आरओ-एआरओ का परिणाम संभावित

6 दिसंबर 2018

बलात्कार
Prayagraj

सीओ के बेटे ने छात्रा संग किया दुष्कर्म

6 दिसंबर 2018

69 हजार शिक्षक भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आज से
Prayagraj

69 हजार शिक्षक भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आज से

5 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

जौनपुर के पूर्व सांसद उमाकांत यादव की सजा बरकरार, विशेष अदालत ने भेजा जेल

5 दिसंबर 2018

प्रयागराज
Prayagraj

पूर्व सांसद उमाकांत की अपील खारिज, गए जेल

6 दिसंबर 2018

