विनोद कनौजिया बने रोडवेज कर्मचारी संघ के अध्यक्ष

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 08:28 PM IST
विनोद कनौजिया बने रोडवेज कर्मचारी संघ के अध्यक्ष
प्रयागराज। उत्तर प्रदेश रोडवेज कर्मचारी संघ के प्रयागराज क्षेत्र की प्रशासनिक शाखा का चुनाव शनिवार को हुआ। इसमें संघ का शाखा अध्यक्ष विनोद कनौजिया को बनाया गया। चुनाव के लिए बनाए गए पर्यवेक्षक राजकुमार शुक्ला एवं प्रदेश मंत्री सत्य नारायण यादव की मौजूदगी में हुए चुनाव में राजेश कुमार राम और दलजीत कुमार को उपाध्यक्ष, प्रदीप कुमार को शाखा मंत्री, ध्रुव कुमार गौड़ को शाखा संयुक्त मंत्री, कामता प्रसाद को शाखा कोषाध्यक्ष बनाया गया। इसके अलावा अरुण कुमार मिश्र, अजय कुमार, रामचंद्र, सुरेंद्र कुमार शुक्ला, नीरज कुमार, महेश कुमार को कार्यकारिणी सदस्य एवं दीनानाथ पांडेय को क्षेत्रीय प्रतिनिधि के रूप में चुना गया।

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.