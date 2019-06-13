शहर चुनें

अवशेष वेतन की दूसरी किश्त जारी

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 13 Jun 2019 08:32 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
वित्त नियंत्रक ने अवशेष वेतन की दूसरी किश्त जारी की
0 सहायता प्राप्त जूनियर हाईस्कूलों को सातवें वेतन आयोग के अनुसार धनराशि जारी
प्रयागराज। प्रदेश के सहायता प्राप्त जूनियर हाईस्कूलों में सातवें वेतन आयोग के अनुसार पुनरीक्षित वेतन अवशेष की आधी धनराशि का भुगतान करने के लिए बजट का आवंटन कर दिया गया है। शिक्षा निदेशालय उत्तर प्रदेश, वित्त नियंत्रक (बेसिक) भोलानाथ की ओर से जारी सूचना में कहा गया कि अशासकीय सहायता प्राप्त जूनियर हाईस्कूलों के शिक्षक-शिक्षणेतर कर्मचारियों के वेतन आदि के भुगतान के लिए 97 करोड़ 69 लाख 63 हजार 586 रुपये की धनराशि जारी कर दी है। वित्त नियंत्रक की ओर से वित्त एवं लेखाधिकारी बेसिक शिक्षा, उत्तर प्रदेश एवं मुख्य/वरिष्ठ कोषाधिकारी उत्तर प्रदेश को पत्र लिखकर सूचना दे दी गई है।

