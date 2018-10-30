शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   हाईकोर्ट बार ने कार्यावाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश का किया अभिनंदन

हाईकोर्ट बार ने कार्यावाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश का किया अभिनंदन

Allahabad Bureau Updated Tue, 30 Oct 2018 10:13 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
हाईकोर्ट बार ने कार्यवाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश का किया अभिनंदन
विज्ञापन
प्रयागराज। हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन द्वारा मंगलवार को आयोजित एक सम्मान समारोह में कार्यवाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश गोविंद माथुर का अभिनंदन किया गया। इस अवसर पर वरिष्ठ न्यायमूर्ति एपी साही विशिष्ट अतिथि थे। कार्यवाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश का स्वागत बार के अध्यक्ष आईके चतुर्वेदी और महासचिव एसी तिवारी ने किया। महासचिव ने कामना व्यक्त की कि न्यायमूर्ति माथुर ही हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश बनें। उन्होंने कार्यवाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश के उदार और मानवीय रवैये की प्रशंसा करते हुए बार की समस्याओं के निराकरण की अपेक्षा की। विशिष्ट अतिथि एपी साही ने जस्टिस माथुर के कार्यों की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि वह सूर्य की किरणों की तरह सदैव सृजनात्मक कार्यों में लगे रहेंगे। जस्टिस माथुर ने सभी के प्रति आभार जताते हुए बार की समस्याओं के निराकरण का आश्वासन दिया। संयुक्त सचिव प्रशासन प्रशांत सिंह ने भी समारोह को संबोधित किया। इस अवसर पर बार के पदाधिकारीगण और बड़ी संख्या में अधिवक्ता मौजूद थे।

Recommended

Stress Management

धनतेरस 2018: भूलकर भी इस दिन न खरीदें ये चीजें, वरना होगा भारी नुकसान

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Dhanteras
glass
एल्युुमिनियम के बरतन
Stress Management

धनतेरस 2018: भूलकर भी इस दिन न खरीदें ये चीजें, वरना होगा भारी नुकसान

30 अक्टूबर 2018

JIO
Tech Diary

जियो अपने सभी ग्राहकों को फ्री में दे रहा है 10GB तक डाटा, आपको मिला या नहीं, ऐसे चेक करें

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Two Homosexual Girls run away after fallen in love at uttar pradesh news
Varanasi

यूपीः दो समलैंगिक सहेलियों को आपस में हुआ प्यार तो घर से हुई फरार, परिवार में मचा हड़कंप

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

विनोद मेहरा से लेकर दलेर मेहंदी के भाई के निधन तक, ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

30 अक्टूबर 2018

vinod mehra and rekha
Amarjeet Singh
priyanka
dilip kumar
Bollywood

विनोद मेहरा से लेकर दलेर मेहंदी के भाई के निधन तक, ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

30 अक्टूबर 2018

indvwi
Cricket News

'हिटमैन' के तूफान से टीम इंडिया की विशाल जीत, वेस्टइंडीज को चौथे वन-डे में 224 रन से धोया

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Stress Management

भारत की सबसे महंगी ट्रेन में 15 लाख का है एक टिकट, देखते रह जाएंगे अंदर की तस्वीरें

30 अक्टूबर 2018

maharaja train
सुपर लग्जरियस ट्रेन
maharaja train
maharaja train
Stress Management

भारत की सबसे महंगी ट्रेन में 15 लाख का है एक टिकट, देखते रह जाएंगे अंदर की तस्वीरें

30 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Proven Surprising Health Benefits of Sunbathing
Health & Fitness

सुबह आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे ये गलती? बीमारियों से बचा सकती है 5 मिनट की ये धूप

30 अक्टूबर 2018

surgical strike
Jammu

सेना ने पाकिस्तान से लिया बदला, ब्रिगेड मुख्यालय को बनाया निशाना, पाक को पहुंचाया भारी नुकसान

30 अक्टूबर 2018

pink metro
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली मेट्रो का सबसे हाईटेक रूट शिव विहार से त्रिलोकपुरी, तस्वीरें देख कहोगे 'वाह क्या बात है'

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Parker Solar Probe of NASA became the closest ever spacecraft to Sun
America

नासा का पार्कर सोलर प्रोब बना सूर्य के सबसे करीब पहुंचने वाला स्पेसक्राफ्ट

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Over 3500 arrests in the protest in Sabarimala case
India News

सबरीमाला विरोध प्रदर्शन में अब तक 3500 से ज्यादा गिरफ्तार

30 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
rohit sharma
Cricket News

'हिटमैन' रोहित शर्मा बने रिकॉर्ड्स के शहंशाह, विंडीज के खिलाफ बनाए 8 बड़े कीर्तिमान

30 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में मच्छरों का आतंक: एक सप्ताह में डेंगू के 290 मरीज आए सामने, नगर निगम ने जारी की रिपोर्ट

30 अक्टूबर 2018

सीएम योगी को किया था धमकी भरा कॉल
Meerut

महिला आयोग की सदस्य को जान से मारने की धमकी, बार- बार आ रही कॉल

29 अक्टूबर 2018

indian hockey team
Hockey

पाक को हरा खिताब जीतने की थी तमन्ना, पर एक भी मैच हारे बिना चैंपियन बने : हरेन्द्र 

30 अक्टूबर 2018

air pollution
Yoga and Health

प्रदूषण: बीमार कर देगी ये जहरीली हवा, बचने के लिए अपनाएं ये उपाय

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

घरेलू कलह में महिला बच्ची समेत कुएं में कूदी, मासूम की मौत

घरेलू कलह में हंडिया थाना अंतर्गत आसेपुर गांव की एक महिला अपनी 5 वर्षीय बच्ची को साथ लेकर कुएं में कूद गई, जिससे बच्ची की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। महिला को ग्रामीणों ने किसी तरह घायल अवस्था में कुएं से जीवित निकाल लिया।

30 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

रिश्तों की मर्यादा तार-तार, तीन साल की मासूम के साथ दुष्कर्म के आरोप में दादा गिरफ्तार

30 अक्टूबर 2018

टीईटी प्रवे
Prayagraj

टीईटी प्रवे

30 अक्टूबर 2018

जूनियर हाईस्कूल में पद भरने पर निर्ण्सय लेने का आदेश
Prayagraj

जूनियर हाईस्कूल में पद भरने पर निर्ण्सय लेने का आदेश

30 अक्टूबर 2018

बालगृह का लाइसेंस निरस्त करने पर जवाब तलब
Prayagraj

बालगृह का लाइसेंस निरस्त करने पर जवाब तलब

30 अक्टूबर 2018

एएसओ स्क्रीनिंग परीक्षा का प्रवेशपत्र जारी
Prayagraj

एएसओ स्क्रीनिंग परीक्षा का प्रवेशपत्र जारी

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Kumbh Mela 2019
Prayagraj

कुंभ की तैयारीः तीर्थ पुरोहितों के लिए जगह बढ़ाने की मांग 

30 अक्टूबर 2018

उतर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग से संबंधित खबरें
Prayagraj

उतर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग से संबंधित खबरें

30 अक्टूबर 2018

अपर निदेशक टेजरी एवं पेंशन कोर्ट में तलब
Prayagraj

अपर निदेशक टेजरी एवं पेंशन कोर्ट में तलब

30 अक्टूबर 2018

किश्त पर ब्याज वसूली में हस्तक्षेप से इंकार
Prayagraj

किश्त पर ब्याज वसूली में हस्तक्षेप से इंकार

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल में छोटा राजन के गुर्गे को गोलियों से भूना, देखिए CCTV वीडियो

यूपी के इलाहाबाद में दूर्गा पूजा के पंडाल में शूटआउट से सनसनी फैल गई। कुछ लोगों ने पूजा पंडाल में छोटा राजन के एक गुर्गे को घेर लिया। पहले उसे गोली मारी और फिर बम फेंकते हुए मौके से फरार हो गए।

17 अक्टूबर 2018

सपना चौधरी 1:26

सपना चौधरी का 'सपना' दिखाकर फैंस को दिया धोखा तो ऐसे हुआ हंगामा

15 अक्टूबर 2018

सीेएम योगी 0:50

VIDEO: इलाहाबाद में सीएम योगी को दिखाया गया काला झंडा

14 अक्टूबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 2:03

इलाहाबाद में एयर शो का आयोजन, देखने के लिए सीएम योगी पहुंचे

13 अक्टूबर 2018

YOGI ALLAHABAD 0:53

उप राष्ट्रपति नायडू ने इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में नए भवन का किया लोकार्पण

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

वार्डेन नियुक्ति के मामले में स्थापना रजिस्टर तलब
Prayagraj

वार्डेन नियुक्ति के मामले में स्थापना रजिस्टर तलब

30 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

आचार संहिता उल्लंघन मामले में केंद्रीय मंत्री सत्यपाल सिंह के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी का वारंट जारी

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Allahabad Name Change
Uttar Pradesh

प्रयागराज के बाद अब बदले जा सकते हैं कई अन्य शहरों के नाम, चर्चाओं का दौर जारी

27 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

यूपी टीईटी के 44 हजार आवेदन निरस्त, 18 लाख से अधिक अभ्यर्थियों ने जमा किए हैं फार्म

29 अक्टूबर 2018

uppsc
Prayagraj

विशेषज्ञों की नियुक्ति के बाद ही थमेंगी गड़बड़ियां

30 अक्टूबर 2018

राजशेखर रजिस्ट्रार विभागीय परीक्षाएं बने
Prayagraj

राजशेखर रजिस्ट्रार विभागीय परीक्षाएं बने

30 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.