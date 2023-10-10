चौंक गए न: अचानक हिलने लगा मोबाइल, आने लगी अजीब आवाज, 10 मिनट के अंतर पर हुआ ऐसा दो बार, जाने क्यों

Emergency alert: ExtremeThis is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department ofTelecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to test Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies.Timestamp: 10-10-2023 11:30 AMEmergency alert: Extremeयह भारत सरकार के दूरसंचार विभाग द्वारा सेल ब्रॉडकास्टिंग सिस्टम के माध्यम से भेजा गया एक नमूना परीक्षण संदेश है। कृपया इस संदेश पर ध्यान न दें क्योंकि इस पर आपकी ओर से किसी कार्रवाई की आवश्यकता नहीं है। यह संदेश राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधनप्राधिकरण द्वारा कार्यान्वित किए जा रहे अखिल भारतीय आपात अलर्ट सिस्टम को जांचने हेतु भेजा गया है। इस सिस्टम का उद्देश्य सार्वजनिक सुरक्षा बढ़ाना और आपात स्थिति के दौरान समय पर अलर्ट प्रदान करना है। टाइमस्टैम्प: 10-10-2023 11:40 AM