Aligarh News

चौंक गए न: अचानक हिलने लगा मोबाइल, आने लगी अजीब आवाज, 10 मिनट के अंतर पर हुआ ऐसा दो बार, जाने क्यों

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अलीगढ़ Published by: चमन शर्मा Updated Tue, 10 Oct 2023 01:40 PM IST
सार

11:30 पर मोबाइल पर एक पॉप अप टेक्स्ट मैसेज आया, जिसके साथ ही मोबाइल वाइब्रेट करने लगा। उस मैसेज के साथ एक अलर्ट करने वाली अजीब सी आवाज भी थी। मैसेज हिंदी और इंग्लिश दोनों में अलग-अलग आया। 10 मिनट बाद ही 11:40 पर दोबारा एक पॉप मैसेज आया और मोबाइल में वाइब्रेशन के साथ अजीब आवाज के साथ एक संदेश फ्लैश हुआ, जो डिस्प्ले पर सामने दिख रहा था।

suddenly the mobile started shaking
मोबाइल में मैसेज के साथ कंपन - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
अचानक शांत मोबाइल में वाइब्रेशन होने लगा और वह हिलने डुलने लगा। उसमें एक अजीब सी आवाज आने लगी। 10 मिनट के अंदर पर ऐसा दो बार होने पर लोग चकित रह गए कि आखिर मोबाइल में वाइब्रेशन नहीं लगा था, फिर कैसे वाइब्रेट हुआ। मैसेज या कॉलिंग की ट्यून भी सेट ऐसी न थी, फिर अजीब सी आवाज कैसे आई?





10 मिनट के अंतर पर हुआ ऐसा दो बार
आज अचानक सुबह 11:30 पर मोबाइल पर एक पॉप अप टेक्स्ट मैसेज आया, जिसके साथ ही मोबाइल वाइब्रेट करने लगा। उस मैसेज के साथ एक अलर्ट करने वाली अजीब सी आवाज भी थी। मैसेज हिंदी और इंग्लिश दोनों में अलग-अलग आया। 10 मिनट बाद ही 11:40 पर दोबारा एक पॉप मैसेज आया और मोबाइल में वाइब्रेशन के साथ अजीब आवाज के साथ एक संदेश फ्लैश हुआ, जो डिस्प्ले पर सामने दिख रहा था।

अचानक आए टेक्स्ट मैसेज पर लिखा था यह

1-अंग्रेजी में
Emergency alert: Extreme
This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of
Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to test Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies.
Timestamp: 10-10-2023 11:30 AM



2-हिंदी में
Emergency alert: Extreme
यह भारत सरकार के दूरसंचार विभाग द्वारा सेल ब्रॉडकास्टिंग सिस्टम के माध्यम से भेजा गया एक नमूना परीक्षण संदेश है। कृपया इस संदेश पर ध्यान न दें क्योंकि इस पर आपकी ओर से किसी कार्रवाई की आवश्यकता नहीं है। यह संदेश राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधनप्राधिकरण द्वारा कार्यान्वित किए जा रहे अखिल भारतीय आपात अलर्ट सिस्टम को जांचने हेतु भेजा गया है। इस सिस्टम का उद्देश्य सार्वजनिक सुरक्षा बढ़ाना और आपात स्थिति के दौरान समय पर अलर्ट प्रदान करना है। टाइमस्टैम्प: 10-10-2023 11:40 AM

यह था एक आप आपाकालीन टेस्टिंग अलर्ट मैसेज

अलीगढ़ के डीएम इन्द्र विक्रम सिंह ने मैसेज पर बताया था कि आपके मोबाइल पर अचानक कम्पन ( वाइब्रेशन) के साथ अलग किस्म की आवाज आती है तो घबराने की जरूरत नहीं। आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण और दूरसंचार विभाग की ओर से इसका परीक्षण दिनांक 10 अक्टूबर 2023 को किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया है कि यह सिर्फ एक अलर्ट मैसेज होगा जो आपको आपदा के प्रति सतर्क करेगा। यह वास्तविक आपात का संकेत नहीं होगा। इससे बिल्कुल परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है।

मैसेज आया यह

यही था टेस्टिंग अलर्ट मैसेज 
आज अलीगढ़्र व हाथरस में  प्रातः 11:30 और 11:40 पर आने वाले वाइब्रेशन के साथ अजीब आवाज के मैसेज वही अलर्ट मैसेज थे, जो कि सभी मोबाइल में एक साथ क्रियाशील हुए। अलीगढ़ और हाथरस जिले में मोबाइलों पर यह मैसेज फ्लैश होने की सूचना मिली। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि यह अलर्ट तब के लिए टेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं, जब कोई आपदा बाढ़, भूकंप आदि आए, तो पहले से ही जनता को इत्तेला किया जा सके।

स्मार्ट फोन पर आया, की पैड मोबाइल पर नहीं
अलर्ट मैसेज के बारे में जनता के बीच पता किया गया, तो जानकारी निकल कर आई कि यह मैसेज स्मार्ट फोन पर आए, न की की पैड पर।

amarujala.com ने लगाई थी कल ही इसकी खबर
अमर उजाला डिजिटल अलीगढ़ ने कल 9 अक्टूबर को इन आपातकालीन अलर्ट मैसेज की टेस्टिंग की खबर दी थी, जिसमें अलीगढ़ के जिलाधिकारी इंद्र विक्रम सिंह ने ऐसे मैसेज से न घबराने की सलाह दी थी।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

