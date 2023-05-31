Notifications

Aligarh News: महापौर प्रशांत सिंघल बोले, दलगत राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर सब मिलकर करेंगे अपने शहर का विकास

चमन शर्मा, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Published by: चमन शर्मा Updated Wed, 31 May 2023 12:09 AM IST
सार

अमर उजाला के संवाद के माध्यम से महापौर प्रशांत सिंघल ने उन सवालों के तार्किक जबाव दिए, जो अधिकतर जनता के जहन में अपने नए महापौर को लेकर रहते हैं।

Rising above party politics all together develop their city
अलीगढ़ मेयर प्रशांत सिंघल से विशेष बातचीत - फोटो : नितिन गुप्ता
विस्तार

अलीगढ़ शहर की सरकार बनने के बाद नवनिर्वाचित महापौर प्रशांत सिंघल ने जनसमस्याओं पर अपनी प्लानिंग अमर उजाला के साथ साझा की। अमर उजाला के संवाद के माध्यम से महापौर प्रशांत सिंघल ने उन सवालों के तार्किक जबाव दिए, जो अधिकतर जनता के जहन में अपने नए महापौर को लेकर रहते हैं।





गृह कर को लेकर क्या प्लानिंग है ?
गृह कर का मामला चुनाव के दौरान संज्ञान में आया। ऐसी व्यवस्था की जाए कि एक लॉ के तहत जनता स्वयं यह निकाल ले कि उसका घर कितने गज में बना है और उसका कितना गृह कर बनेगा। जनता के हित को ध्यान में रखते हुए गृह कर होना चाहिए। 
अलीगढ़ शहर को लेकर क्या विजन है ?
जन भागीदारी के साथ क्लीन एवं ग्रीन अलीगढ़ स्मार्टसिटी मेरा विजन है। बिना जनभागीदारी के कोई भी मिशन पूरा नहीं हो सकता। विश्वास है कि जनता ने जो प्यार दिया, वैसा ही सहयोग अपने अलीगढ़ को क्लीन एवं ग्रीन बनाने के लिए देगी।
सीमा विस्तार के बाद शहर में शामिल क्षेत्रों के लिए क्या उम्मीद की जा सकती है ?
शहर में जुड़े नए 20 वार्डों में बिजली, पानी और सड़क की समस्याएं ज्यादा हैं, जिन पर युद्धस्तर पर काम किया जाएगा। यूपी सरकार भी इन क्षेत्रों के लिए काम करने की प्लानिंग में है।

अलीगढ़ कटोरेनुमा है, बारिश में जलभराव की समस्या बनी रहती है, इसके लिए क्या कदम उठाएंगे ?
अभी शोर्ट टर्म प्लानिंग है, जितने भी नाले हैं, वह आधार स्तर तक साफ करा दिए जाएं। जो पानी निकालने के लिए पंपिंग स्टेशन हैं, वह सुचारू रूप से सही हों और चलें। पॉलिथीन से नाले चॉक हो जाते हैं, जनभागीदारी से पॉलिथीन उपयोग भी रोकने पर काम किया जाएगा।

अलीगढ़ मेयर प्रशांत सिंघल

तीन माह में क्या रोडमैप रहेगा ?
नालियों की सफाई और पीने के पानी की व्यवस्था होगी। जहां सड़कों पर खतरनाक गड्ढे हैं, उन पर बैरिकेटिंग लगाए जाने की प्लानिंगह है। बाजारों में जाम और अतिक्रमण के बारे में जनता को जागरूक किया जाएगा। जाम न लगे, इसके लिए टिर्री के आने-जाने के लिए सिंगल रूट हो और टिर्री के ऊपर उसका रूट लिखा जाए, ताकि उसे यातायात पुलिस द्वारा नियंत्रित किया जा सके। जाम का जो पीक ऑवर है, उस पर काम किया जाएगा। स्कूल की छुट्टी के समय में अंतराल रखने पर भी विचार होगा, ताकि जाम न लगे।
छुट्टा पशु और कुत्तों के हमलों को रोकने के लिए नगर निगम क्या कदम उठाएगा ?
छुट्टा पशु और कुत्तों के संरक्षण के लिए जगह निर्धारित हो। वहां पर इन्हें शिफ्ट किया जा सके। सड़कों पर इनके कारण एक्सीडेंट भी हो जाते हैं। किसी संस्था द्वारा छुट्टा पशु और कुत्तों के संरक्षण के लिए काम किया जाए।

इस बार नगर निगम में सपा के अच्छी संख्या में सभासद जीते हैं, उनसे कैसे सामंजस्य बनाएंगे ?
जीते हुए सभासद न कोई भाजपा का, न कोई सपा कई, न कोई बसपा, न कोई कांग्रेसी, सभी मिलकर अलीगढ़ का विकास करेंगे। हम सभी जनता के प्रतिनिधि हैं, शहर को अपना मानक सभी मिलकर के अलीगढ़ के विकास के लिए काम करेंगे। हम किसी पार्टी के लिए, नहीं अपने शहर के लिए काम करेंगे।
स्मार्ट सिटी के अधूरे काम कब तक पूरे होंगे ?
स्मार्ट सिटी के काम कितने थे, कितने पूरे हुए, कब तक पूरे होने थे, यह सभी जानकारी मांगी गई है। अभी तक चुनाव आदि कारणों से काम धीमे चल रहा था, अब काम में तेजी आएगी।
कॉलोनियों में पार्कों की बदहाली पर क्या काम होगा ?
कॉलोनियों में कितने पार्क कहां-कहां हैं, इसकी जानकारी नगर निगम से मांगी गई है। जानकारी मिलते ही पार्कों के सोंदर्यकरण और रखरखाव पर काम होगा। कुछ पार्कों पर तुरंत काम शुरू होगा। 

सिल्ट निकालकर सड़क पर डाल दी जाती है, जो कि एनजीटी के आदेश की अवहेलना है, इस पर क्या कहेंगे?
संसाधनों की कमी है, पर सिल्ट निकालना भी जरूरी है। जल्दी ही और यंत्र खरीदे जाएंगे क्योंकि शहर बड़ा है। सिल्ट को निकालकर सही जगह पर पहुंचाया जाएगा। नावनुमा वाहन को साफ करा कर काम पर लगा दिया गया है।
अलीगढ़ महापौर प्रशांत सिंघल
ट्रिपल इंजन की सरकार बन गई, पदभार ग्रहण करने के बाद निगम के अधिकारियों का रूख कैसा है ?
निगम के अधिकारी सकारात्मक सोच रखे हुए हैं। नगर निगम में घूम कर सेवा भवन की सफाई का निरीक्षण किया। कार्यालयों को स्वच्छ रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। शौचालयों को भी साफ रखने को कहा गया है। पूरे नगर निगम की टीम शहर के विकास के लिए काम करेगी।
नगर निगम के वाहनों पर आगे-पीछे नंबर प्लेट नहीं हैं, क्या कदम उठाया जाएगा ?
वाहनों पर नंबर प्लेट होनी चाहिए। अगर वाहन पर नंबर प्लेट नहीं है, तो उस पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सभी वाहन नंबर प्लेट से युक्त कराए जाएंगे।

जन समस्याओं की सुनवाई के लिए नगर निगम में कोई व्यवस्था बनाई जाएगी, कोई हेल्पलाइन बनाई जाएगी ?
दो कार्यालय चलेंगे, एक नगर निगम में और एक महापौर के कार्यालय पर। यहां तीन लोगों की टीम रहेगी। वहां एक तरह का काम एक व्यक्ति देखेगे। पूरे दिन आई शिकायतों को वह व्यक्ति महापौर तक पहुंचाएगा। स्वयं उस शिकायत के निस्तारण तक निगाह रखूंगा।
युवाओं के आदर्श शहर की उम्मीद पर कैसे खरे उतरेंगे ? युवाओं को श्रमदान के लिए कैसे प्रेरित करेंगे ?
युवाओं को साथ लेकर के शहर को आदर्श शहर बनाने का काम किया जाएगा। युवा संगठनों के साथ मिलकर महिने में एक या दो बार पूरे शहर की सफाई के लिए काम करेंगे। अलग-अलग दिन संगठन शहर को आदर्श शहर बनाने के लिए काम करेंगे।
नगर निगम में पारदर्शिता को लेकर क्या करने की प्लानिंग हैं ?
सभी फाइलों को ऑनलाइन ई फाइल में बदला जा रहा है। आपकी शिकायत की फाइल किस स्तर पर है, यह ई फाइल के द्वारा पता चल जाएगा। निगम की प्लानिंग है जन्म और मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र 15 से 20 दिन के अंदर मिल जाए। निगम को चार जोन में विभाजित किया जा रहा है। जहां पर जनता के हित में पारदर्शी कार्य होगा।

अलीगढ़ संवेदनशील श्रेणी में रखा जाता है। यहां हिंदू-मुस्लिम के बीच तालमेल कैसे बिठाएंगे ?
मोदी के ध्येय सूत्र सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास के साथ सबका प्रयास से ही अपने शहर का सही विकास कर सकते हैं। आज हमें अपने देश, प्रदेश और अपने शहर के लिए काम करना चाहिए। हमें धर्मवाद की जगह केवल और केवल अपने शहर अलीगढ़ के लिए काम करना चाहिए।

हर रोज एक वार्ड में जाएंगे
अलीगढ़ नगर निगम के महापौर प्रशांत सिंघल ने बताया कि आज 30 मई से हर रोज एक वार्ड में जाकर जनसमस्याओं को जानने की मुहिम शुरू की है। पहले दिन वार्ड 81 का निरीक्षण किया गया, वहां की जनसमस्या जानी गई। अब हर रोज एक वार्ड में जाकर समस्याओं को जाना जाएगा।
