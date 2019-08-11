शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
यूपी: भाजपा नेता के पति को पीटा, पुलिस जांच में जुटी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Updated Sun, 11 Aug 2019 05:58 AM IST
भाजपा नेता के पति को पीटा
भाजपा नेता के पति को पीटा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
अलीगढ़ की दिल्ली गेट पर स्थानीय भाजपा नेता के पति को पीटने का मामला सामने आया है। आरोप है कि पत्नी इलाके में पार्टी की सदस्यता अभियान चला रही थी। इस मामले पर भाजपा नेता फरहीन मोहसीन ने कहा कि मुझे काम रोकने की धमकी मिली, साथ ही मेरे पति पर इसी को लेकर हमला किया गया। 
aligarh crime news bjp aligarh police aligarh bjp bjp membership
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
