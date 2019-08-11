यूपी: भाजपा नेता के पति को पीटा, पुलिस जांच में जुटी

Husband of a local BJP leader beaten up in Delhi Gate, Aligarh allegedly over wife's participation in party's membership drive in the area. Farheen Mohsin, BJP leader says, "I've received death threats asking me to stop my work, my husband was attacked due to the same" (10.8.19) pic.twitter.com/n4aVYULBeW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 10, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मुस्लिम महिलाओं के लिए तीन तलाक बिल पास होने के बाद जनपद में पहला मुकदमा शुक्रवार को दर्ज हुआ।
10 अगस्त 2019