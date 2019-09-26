शहर चुनें

High Alert in Indian Railways Aligarh Junction Northeast Express train

नॉर्थईस्ट एक्सप्रेस को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, रेलवे में हाई अलर्ट जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 05:15 PM IST
नॉर्थईस्ट एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन
नॉर्थईस्ट एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
नॉर्थ ईस्ट एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी मिलने के बाद से ही रेल महकमे में हड़कंप मच गया है। खबर है कि किसी आतंकी संगठन ने ऑडियो क्लिप भेजकर गुवहाटी से नई दिल्ली जाने वाली नॉर्थ ईस्ट एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में धमाका करने की धमकी दी है। 
धमकी मिलने के बाद से ही रेलवे में हाई अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। वहीं ट्रेन रात आठ बजे अलीगढ़ पहुंचेगी, इसलिए जंक्शन को भी हाई अलर्ट पर रखा गया है।





