कचहरी से तारीख करके लौट रही महिला को मारी गोली

Aligarh Bureau Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 01:56 AM IST
क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़। जेठ और देवर के खिलाफ जमीन विवाद की तारीख करके भाई के साथ मडराक लौट रही महिला को मुकुंदपुर के निकट बाइक सवारों ने गोली मारकर घायल कर दिया। गोली लगने से घायल महिला ने शोर मचाया तो आसपास के लोग सहायता के लिए दौड़ पड़े। लोगों को आता देख हमलावर भाग गए। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस घायल महिला को लेकर मेडिकल कॉलेज पहुंची। घायल ने महिला ने जेठ, देवर समेत चार के खिलाफ तहरीर दी है।कस्बा निवासी साधना उपाध्याय पत्नी मदनेश उपाध्याय का 20 लाख रुपये के लेन-देन को लेकर जेठ राधाकृष्ण एवं देवर मनोज से कोर्ट में केस चल रहा है। सोमवार को अदालत में इसी केस की तारीख थी। तारीख के बाद साधना अपने भाई के साथ बाइक से घर लौट रही थी। दोनों अभी हाईवे पर पहुंचे ही थी कि तभी बाइक सवार युवकों ने उस पर गोलियां चला दी। एक गोली साधना के कंधे में छूते हुए निकल गई और वह लहूलुहान हो गई। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस घायल महिला को उपचार के लिए मेडिकल कॉलेज पहुंची। यहां महिला ने जेठ, जेवर समेत चार के खिलाफ तहरीर दी है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

