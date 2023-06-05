Notifications

Aligarh News:

Aligarh News: एपीएल का फाइनल माहेश्वरी सुपर किंग्स और ध्रुव लॉक्स चैलेंजर्स के बीच, समृद्धि टाइगर्स तीसरे नंबर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अलीगढ़ Published by: चमन शर्मा Updated Mon, 05 Jun 2023 09:19 PM IST
तीसरे स्थान पर रहने वाली समृद्धि टाइगर्स टीम को प्रो. नीहार मेमोरियल ट्रॉफी नीहार मीरा नेशनल सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल की प्रधानाचार्या कल्पलता चंद्रहास ने प्रदान की। छह जून को माहेश्वरी सुपर किंग्स और ध्रुव लॉक्स चैलेंजर्स के बीच फाइनल खेला जाएगा।

APL final between Dhruv Locks Challengers and Maheshwari Super Kings
एपीएल की फाइनल में पहुंची टीम व तीसरे नंबर वाली टीम - फोटो : नितिन गुप्ता
विस्तार

अलीगढ़ के महुआ खेड़ा में अलीगढ़ स्पोर्ट्स एसोसिएशन के मैदान पर चल रही अलीगढ़ प्रीमियर लीग के फाइनल में ध्रुव लॉक्स चैलेंजर्स टीम पहुंच गई। क्वालीफायर मैच में समृद्धि टाइगर्स को एक रन से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। मंगलवार को माहेश्वरी सुपर किंग्स और ध्रुव लॉक्स चैलेंजर्स  के बीच फाइनल मुकाबला खेला जाएगा। 



सोमवार को निर्धारित 20 ओवर के क्वालीफायर मैच में ध्रुव लॉक्स चैलेंजर्स ने 8 विकेट पर 153 रन का लक्ष्य खड़ा किया। माधव वशिष्ठ ने 38 और यश उपाध्याय ने 27 रन बनाए। समृद्धि टाइगर्स के गेंदबाज दीपक चौधरी ने तीन और अजय सोलंकी ने दो विकेट हासिल किए। लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी समृद्धि टाइगर्स टीम 20 ओवर में 152 रन ही बना सकी। उसे एक रन से हार मिली। पवन कुमार ने 67 और अनुज प्रेम ने 23 का योगदान किया। ध्रुव लॉक्स चैलेंजर्स के तनिष्क मित्तल ने दो विकेट झटके। 


तनिष्क मित्तल को मैन ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार एमएलसी चौधरी ऋषिपाल सिंह और अलीगढ़ स्पोर्ट्स एसोसिएशन के सचिव अब्दुल वहाब ने दिया। तीसरे स्थान पर रहने वाली समृद्धि टाइगर्स टीम को प्रो. नीहार मेमोरियल ट्रॉफी नीहार मीरा नेशनल सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल की प्रधानाचार्या कल्पलता चंद्रहास ने प्रदान की। छह जून को माहेश्वरी सुपर किंग्स और ध्रुव लॉक्स चैलेंजर्स के बीच फाइनल खेला जाएगा। फाइनल में मुख्य अतिथि यूपीसीए के निदेशक युद्धवीर सिंह होंगे। इस अवसर पर अर्जुन सिंह फकीरा, सुमित सराफ, संजय माहेश्वरी, मसूदुज्जफर अमीनी आदि मौजूद रहे। 

