न्यूजीलैंड आतंकी हमले पर एएमयू छात्र संघ ने जताया शोक, निकाला कैडल मार्च

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 06:56 AM IST
विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में कैंडल मार्च निकाला गया
विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में कैंडल मार्च निकाला गया - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूजीलैंड में शुक्रवार को एक हमलावर ने क्राइस्टचर्च शहर में स्थित अल नूर मस्जिद में अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर दी। हमलों में कम से कम 49 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर है, जबकि 20 से अधिक लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। ऐसे में अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय छात्र संघ (AMUSU) ने विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में कैंडल मार्च निकाला। इसके बाद इस आतंकी हमले में जान गंवाने वालों को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई।
