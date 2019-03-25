शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   चार एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों स िहित अलीगढ़-बरेली पैसेंजर रद्द रहने से भटके यात्री

चार एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों स िहित अलीगढ़-बरेली पैसेंजर रद्द रहने से भटके यात्री

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 01:54 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
सर्दी और कोहरे का कहर खत्म होने के बाद भी यात्रियों पर रेलवे का सितम कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। होली के बाद रविवार को अपने-अपने गंतव्य को लौटने वाले यात्रियों को अलीगढ़ जंक्शन पर भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। नार्थ ईस्ट, आम्रपाली, महानंदा और गोमती एक्सप्रेस के रद्द होने के साथ ही अलीगढ़-बरेली पैसेंजर भी रद्द रही।

इसके कारण होली की छुट्टियों के बाद अपने-अपने गंतव्य को लौटने वाले यात्रियों को खूब परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी। मजबूर बसों के सहारे अपने गंतव्य की ओर प्रस्थान किया। सबसे अधिक परेशानी महिला सहित जिन यात्रियों के साथ बच्चे थे उन्हें झेलनी पड़ी। इधर, बिहार की ओर जाने वाले यात्री तो उदास होकर स्टेशन पर ही उस रूट की अन्य ट्रेनों का घंटों इंतजार करने को मजबूर दिखे।

