पीस पार्टी व पीएसपीएल का गठबंधन

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 01:54 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
17वीं लोकसभा चुनाव में पीस पार्टी व प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी (पीएसपीएल) का गठबंधन हो गया है। अलीगढ़ संसदीय क्षेत्र से पीस पार्टी ने दिलीप शर्मा को अपना प्रत्याशी बनाया है। गठबंधन की पुष्टि पीएसपीएल के उत्तर प्रदेश के महासचिव डॉ. रक्षपाल सिंह ने की।

उन्होंने कहा कि पीस पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष डॉ. अयूब अंसारी व पीएसपीएल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष शिवपाल सिंह यादव ने गठबंधन किया है। डॉ. सिंह ने कहा कि पार्टी ने उन्हें स्टार प्रचारक बनाया है।

सीमा उपाध्याय और उनके पति पूर्व मंत्री रामवीर उपाध्याय
Aligarh

सीमा को बसपा फिर बना सकती है फतेहपुर सीकरी से प्रत्याशी, रामवीर बोले- कार्यकर्ता बना रहे दबाव

अब नामांकन में महज दो दिन शेष हैं तो ऐसे में पूर्व सांसद सीमा उपाध्याय के बारे में रविवार को फिर राजनीतिक गलियारों में यह चर्चाएं जोरों पर रहीं कि फतेहपुर सीकरी से बसपा फिर से उन्हें चुनाव मैदान में उतार सकती है।

24 मार्च 2019

प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी होंगे दीपक
Aligarh

प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी होंगे दीपक

25 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

पिता-पुत्र ने ग्वालियर में किया ढाई करोड़ का गोलमाल

25 मार्च 2019

लेडीज सिंघम पूनम जादौन सहित 16 महिलाओं को वीमेन अचीवमेंट अवार्ड
Aligarh

लेडीज सिंघम पूनम जादौन सहित 16 महिलाओं को वीमेन अचीवमेंट अवार्ड

25 मार्च 2019

एक प्रत्याशी के दो संसदीय क्षेत्रों से लड़ने पर लगे प्रतिबंध
Aligarh

एक प्रत्याशी के दो संसदीय क्षेत्रों से लड़ने पर लगे प्रतिबंध

25 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह ने की अलीगढ़ लोस सीट पर मंत्रणा
Aligarh

अमित शाह ने की अलीगढ़ लोस सीट पर मंत्रणा

25 मार्च 2019

प्रवीण तोगड़िया की पार्टी से किस्मत अजमाएंगे नीटू
Aligarh

प्रवीण तोगड़िया की पार्टी से किस्मत अजमाएंगे नीटू

25 मार्च 2019

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में किशोरी ने खाया विषाक्त, मौत
Aligarh

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में किशोरी ने खाया विषाक्त, मौत

25 मार्च 2019

एसपी क्राइम की गाड़ी से टकराई युवक की एक्टिवा
Aligarh

एसपी क्राइम की गाड़ी से टकराई युवक की एक्टिवा

25 मार्च 2019

mobile user
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ जेल से मोबाइल पर दी आगरा के व्यापारियों को धमकी

25 मार्च 2019

