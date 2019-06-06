शहर चुनें

देर रात तक रहा ईद के जश्न का शोर, सिनेमाघर व पार्कों में रहा मस्ती का दौर

Aligarh Bureau Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 01:48 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
ईद की नमाज अदा करने के बाद घरों में खाने पीने का दौर चला। बड़े बुजुर्गों ने बच्चों को ईदी दी। वहीं देर रात तक शहर में ईद के जश्न का शोर रहा। सिनेमाघरों व पार्कों में पहुंचकर युवाओं ने मस्ती की। अधिक गर्मी के चलते दोपहर में पार्क खाली रहे, लेकिन देर शाम पार्कों में काफी संख्या में भीड़ उमड़ी। बाजारों में भी शाम के बाद रौनक आ गई।

ईद के मौके पर नमाज अदा कर रोजेदारों ने एक दूसरे को बधाई दी। इसके बाद मुस्लिम समाज ने ईद का जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया। यह जश्न देर रात तक चलता रहा। लोग रिश्तेदारों में ईदी की बधाई देने पहुंचे। वहीं बड़े बुजुर्ग रोजेदारों ने घर आए मेहमानों का स्वागत सत्कार किया। दिन में गर्मी थी, इसलिए सिर्फ सिनेमाघरों में लोगों की भीड़ दिखाई दी।


सूरज ढलने के बाद शाम को लोग घरों से निकले और पार्कों में पहुंचे। बच्चों ने पार्कों के झूलों का लुत्फ उठाया। शाम के बाद शहर के बाजारों में भी रौनक देखने को मिली। कपड़ों की दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ नजर आई। देर रात तक अमीरनिशां बाजार में महिलाएं खरीददारी करती रहीं। शहर के अधिकांश रेस्टोरेंट में भी लोगों ने एक दूसरे को ईद की पार्टी दी। परिजनों ने अपने बच्चों के लिए खेल खिलौने आदि खरीदे।

बीबी मारिया।
Aligarh

बीबी मारिया को 301 और सुमित को मिली 444 रैंक

 नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) ने राष्ट्रीय पात्रता एवं प्रवेश परीक्षा (एनईईटी) यूजी 2019 के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं।  ब्रिक्स पीएमटी अकेडमी की छात्रा बीबी मारिया ने ऑल इंडिया रैंक 301 हासिल कर जनपद में नाम रोशन किया है।

6 जून 2019

अपराजिता कार्यक्रम में संबोधित करती महिला।
Aligarh

महिलाएं करें पहल, बचाएं पर्यावरण, बचाएं कल

6 जून 2019

कैंप लगाकर बनवाए जाएंगे विद्यार्थियों के आधार कार्ड
Aligarh

कैंप लगाकर बनवाए जाएंगे विद्यार्थियों के आधार कार्ड

6 जून 2019

पर्यावरण का रखो ध्यान, तभी बनेगा देश महान
Aligarh

पर्यावरण का रखो ध्यान, तभी बनेगा देश महान

6 जून 2019

Bike fell down in pit, two killed, one injured
Aligarh

गड्ढे में गिरी बाइक, दो की मौत, एक घायल

6 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

आठ साल की मासूम से रिश्ते के चाचा ने किया दुष्कर्म, दुष्कर्म व पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज

5 जून 2019

ईद के दिन एएमयू के वीसी लॉज में प्रदर्शन
Aligarh

ईद के दिन एएमयू के वीसी लॉज में प्रदर्शन

6 जून 2019

शराब पीकर हंगामा काट रहे युवकों ने लैपर्ड से की अभद्रता
Aligarh

शराब पीकर हंगामा काट रहे युवकों ने लैपर्ड से की अभद्रता

6 जून 2019

Uncle's relationship with the wrongdoing
Aligarh

रिश्ते के चाचा ने मासूम से किया दुष्कर्म

6 जून 2019

ईद की नमाज अदा करते नमाजी।
Aligarh

ईद खुदा का उपहार, मिलजुल कर मनाएं त्योहार: मुफ्ती

6 जून 2019

ईद पर सलमान खान ने दिया अपने फैंस को दीदार

सुपरस्टार सलमान खान हर साल की तरह इस साल भी अपने घर के बाहर खड़े हजारों फैंस को ईद की मुबारकबाद देते नज़र आए। उनकी झलक पाते ही फैंस की खुशी का ठिकाना ना रहा।

6 जून 2019

रोहित 1:11

World Cup 2019: रोहित शर्मा ने ठोका नाबाद शतक, टीम इंडिया का विजयी आगाज

5 जून 2019

पंत 1:23

उत्तराखंड के वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत का निधन, राज्य में शोक की लहर

5 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:53

सीरियल ‘एक भ्रम…सर्वगुण संपन्न’ के सेट से सभी दर्शकों को ईद की बधाई

5 जून 2019

शाहरुख खान 0:48

अबराम संग शाहरुख ने पूरी की फैन्स की ख्वाहिश, ईद पर दी मुबारकबाद

5 जून 2019

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
Aligarh

दुपट्टे से गला घोंटकर की टिंकल की हत्या, भूसे में दबाया था शव

5 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहरः बाइक सवार दंपति को बस ने मारी टक्कर, कुचलने से महिला की मौत, दो माह पहले हुई थी शादी

5 जून 2019

बच्ची की हत्या के विरोध में आमरण अनशन पर मौजूद लोग
Aligarh

टिंकल हत्याकांड: फिर घेरा टप्पल थाना, बंद कराया बाजार

4 जून 2019

तनाव
Aligarh

ढाई वर्ष की बच्ची का शव मिलने पर थाने का घेराव, अलीगढ़-पलवल मार्ग जाम

2 जून 2019

अमीर निशा मार्केट में ईद को लेकर खरीदारी करने निकले लोग। अमर उजाला
Aligarh

चांद की दीद मुबारक, आज है ईद मुबारक

5 जून 2019

पति ने पत्नी से की मारपीट, उपचार के दौरान मौत
Aligarh

पति ने पत्नी से की मारपीट, उपचार के दौरान मौत

5 जून 2019

