एसडीएम के खिलाफ व्यवहार को लेकर वकीलों ने खोला मोर्चा।

एसडीएम के खिलाफ व्यवहार को लेकर वकीलों ने खोला मोर्चा।

Aligarh Bureau Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 11:29 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क अमर उजाला हाथरस
सिकंदराराऊ। एसडीएम अंजुम बी द्वारा वकीलों को कोर्ट रूम से बाहर निकालने का मामला तूल पकड़ गया है। वकीलों ने निंदा बैठक का आयोजन किया। बैठक में इस मामले को लेकर कमेटी का गठन किया गया। तय किया गया कि ससम्मान वार्ता के लिए निमंत्रण तक एसडीएम कोर्ट का बहिष्कार रहेगा।

वकीलों का आरोप है कि एसडीएम ने न्यायालय में उनके साथ अभद्र व्यवहार किया। इससे उनके मान-सम्मान को ठेस पहुंची है। इसके विरोध में बार रूम में वकीलों की बैठक हुई। निर्णय के तहत 29 को सांकेतिक बहिष्कार किया गया। सोमवार को हुई बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि जब तक एसडीएम ससम्मान वकीलों को वार्ता के लिए नहीं बुलाते हैं, तब तक उनके न्यायालय का पूर्णरूप से बहिष्कार किया जाएगा।

इसके लिए वकील रवींद्र यादव, गौरीशंकर गुप्ता, ओमप्रकाश गौतम, महेंद्र सिंह यादव, नरेंद्र शर्मा और राजेश बघेल की संघर्ष समिति का गठन किया गया। बैठक में बार अध्यक्ष डीके चौहान, जयप्रकाश गुप्ता, नरेश प्रताप सिंह, देवकांत कौशिक आदि थे।

काजी अब्दुल सत्तार और उनका निवास
Aligarh

'किस्सागोई चुप है और हर पल उदास है', पद्मश्री काजी अब्दुल सत्तार के निधन पर शहर में शोक की लहर

उर्दू के मशहूर लेखक पद्मश्री काजी अब्दुल सत्तार के निधन पर शहर में उनके शुभचिंतकों, साहित्यकारों, कवियों व शायरों में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है।  काजी अब्दुल सत्तार के पार्थिव शरीर को अलीगढ़ लाया जाएगा, जहां उन्हें सुपुर्दे खाक किया जाएगा।

29 अक्टूबर 2018

लगा करंट
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ फल मंडी में बिजली कर्मचारियों को लगा करंट, तीनों की हालत गंभीर

29 अक्टूबर 2018

काजी अब्दुल सत्तार और उनका निवास
Delhi NCR

पद्मश्री साहित्यकार काजी अब्दुल सत्तार का दिल्ली के अस्पताल में निधन, शोक में साहित्य जगत

29 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Aligarh

पुलिस ने छापा मारकर बरामद किए 15 लाख के अवैध पटाखे, आरोपी फरार

29 अक्टूबर 2018

हाथरस
Uttar Pradesh

दिनदहाड़े ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका को मारी गोली, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

28 अक्टूबर 2018

अदालत का फैसला
Aligarh

पत्नी की हत्या में करवाचौथ के दिन पति को उम्रकैद, कोर्ट ने एक साल बाद सुनाया फैसला

27 अक्टूबर 2018

मामले का खुलासा
Aligarh

बेटे ने मां और उसके प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर की थी पिता की हत्या

28 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Uttar Pradesh

यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे हादसा : इधर पत्नी ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, उधर पति ने तोड़ा दम

28 अक्टूबर 2018

AMU
Aligarh

एएमयू का वीडियो फुटेज बताएगा देशद्रोह के आरोप का सच

29 अक्टूबर 2018

एएमयू वीमेंस कॉलेज में छात्र संघ चुनाव में प्रचार करती छात्रा।
Aligarh

एएमयू छात्र संघ चुनाव: चेयर पदों के लिए 14 प्रत्याशी

29 अक्टूबर 2018

