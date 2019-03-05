शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   फ्रंटल संगठन की मजबूती पर जोर ज्यादा : अशोक

फ्रंटल संगठन की मजबूती पर जोर ज्यादा : अशोक

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 05 Mar 2019 01:26 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
समाजवादी पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष अशोक यादव ने कहा कि पार्टी के फ्रंटल संगठन की मजबूती पर और ज्यादा जोर दिया जाएगा।

सोमवार को जिलाध्यक्ष एक होटल में पत्रकारों से रूबरू थे। उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी का प्रदर्शन लोकसभा चुनाव में शानदार रहेगा। जिलाध्यक्ष ने पदाधिकारियों व कार्यकर्ताओं से चुनाव की तैयारियों में अभी से जुट जाने का आह्वान किया।

उधर, मुलायम सिंह यूथ ब्रिगेड के नवनियुक्त प्रदेश सचिव आमिर चौधरी को बधाई दी गई है। इस अवसर पर जिला महामंत्री कुंवर बहादुर बघेल, जिला उपाध्यक्ष बादशाह खान, छात्र सभा के महानगर अध्यक्ष मुंतजिम किदवई, यूथ ब्रिगेड के प्रदेश सचिव इसरार सोलंकी, मोहसिन बलोत आदि मौजूद रहे।

