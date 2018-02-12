अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   ख्वाजा हलीम की हालत में सुधार

ख्वाजा हलीम की हालत में सुधार

Aligarh Bureau Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 01:20 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।

समाजवादी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व मंत्री ख्वाजा हलीम की हालत में सुधार है। हालांकि अभी भी वह जेएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में वेंटिलेटर पर हैं। हृदयघात होने पर नौ फरवरी की रात उन्हें मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती कराया गया है।

नौ फरवरी की शाम ख्वाजा हलीम नुमाइश गए थे, जहां तबीयत खराब होने पर वह घर आ गए थे। हालत ज्यादा खराब होने पर रात में उन्हें आनन-फानन मेडिकल कॉलेज लाया गया था। ख्वाजा हलीम के पीए चमन खान मलिक का कहना है कि डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक उनकी हालत सुधार है।

ख्वाजा की सेहत के लिए मजार पर चादरपोशी
ख्वाजा हलीम के फार्म हाउस मथुरा रोड के गांव हाजीपुर चौहट्टा, दौलरा तिरपाल, भकरौला, बढ़ोली फतेह खा, आसना खेड़िया, सराय हरनरायन और फार्म हाउस के लोगों ने बीमार ख्वाजा हलीम की सेहत जल्द ठीक होने की दुआ की गई।

वहीं, हाजीपुर चौहट्टा में प्रसिद्ध दरगाह नौगजा पीरान-ए-शाह बाबा की मजार पर चादर पेश की गई। इस मौके पर अब्दुल रहमान, श्री कृष्ण जौहरी, जितेंद्र कुमार, साबिर, लईक अल्वी, श्यौराज सविता, चौधरी गोविंद, रिषीपाल, राम सुरेश, अकबर अल्वी, शराफत अली, शहजाद अल्वी, देवेंद्र, चंद्रपाल, चिरंजीलाल, नजमूल, सिद्दीक अल्वी आदि मौजूद रहे।

