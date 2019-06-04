शहर चुनें

woman set fire to herself because of molestations in tundla

छेड़छाड़ से परेशान महिला ने लगाई आग, पुलिस में शिकायत करने पर मिली थी धमकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 05:46 PM IST
fire
fire - फोटो : pexels.com
ख़बर सुनें
टूंडला  थाना क्षेत्र के नगला सिंघी के गांव गढ़ी धर्मी में छेड़छाड़ से परेशान महिला ने खुद को आग के हवाले कर दिया। गंभीर हालत में आगरा के निजी अस्पताल में महिला को भर्ती कराया है। 
बताया गया है कि महिला करीब 90 प्रतिशत जल चुकी हैं। महिला ने पुलिस को दो दिन पहले दो लोगों के खिलाफ छेड़छाड़ की शिकायत की तहरीर भी पुलिस को दी थी। बताते हैं कि इसी पुलिस में शिकायत करने पर आरोपी महिला को धमकी दे रहे थे।

women set fire tundla police station molestation
