योगी के मंत्री ने विपक्षियों को बताया दागा हुआ कारतूस, पीएम मोदी के बारे में कहा ये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला मैनपुरी Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 07:50 PM IST
ओमप्रकाश राजभर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विपक्ष के लोग दागे हुए कारतूस हैं, मिलकर भी विस्फोट नहीं कर सकेंगे। 2019 में नरेंद्र मोदी फिर प्रधानमंत्री बनेंगे। यह बातें सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और पिछड़ा वर्ग एवं दिव्यांगजन सशक्तिकरण विभाग के कैबिनेट मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर ने शनिवार को यूपी के मैनपुरी में पत्रकार वार्ता के दौरान कही।

जिले में शनिवार को दिव्यांग उपकरण वितरण कैंप में भाग लेने आए कैबिनेट मंत्री ने कार्यक्रम से पहले पत्रकार वार्ता की। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि 2019 के लिए विपक्ष काफी जोर लगा रहा है लेकिन विपक्ष के लोग दागे हुए कारतूस हैं। सभी मिलकर भी विस्फोट नहीं कर सकते हैं। 

विपक्ष लाख प्रयास कर ले लेकिन 2019 में भी भाजपा की सरकार बनेगी। उत्तर प्रदेश में कानून व्यवस्था पर बोलते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि पहले सड़कों पर अपराधी दिखाई देते थे। अब पुलिस दिखाई दे रही है। योगी सरकार में अपराधियों के हौसले पस्त हो चुके हैं। आलम यह है कि अपराधी प्रदेश छोड़कर भाग रहे हैं। 
रामगोपाल के बयान पर ली चुटकी
