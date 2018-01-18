Download App
मथुरा मुठभेड़ः बच्चे की मौत पर सीएम योगी ने जताया दुख, अखिलेश यादव का ये ट्वीट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला मथुरा Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 06:48 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath shown grief on mathura incident
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ एवं अख‌िलेश यादव
मथुरा में थाना हाईवे के गांव अड़ूकी में पुलिस मुठभेड़ के दौरान गोली लगने से हुई बच्चे की मौत पर उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने भी दुख व्यक्त किया है।  इसके अलावा उन्होंने पीड़ित परिवारीजनों को आर्थिक सहायता का भी एलान किया। 
 


ट्विटर पर मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय की ओर से किए गए ट्वीट में बताया गया कि यूपी के सीएम ने माधव के परिवारीजनों को पांच लाख रुपये आर्थिक सहायता देने की घोषणा की। वहीं उन्होंने दोषियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई के आदेश भी ‌दिए। 
 


इसके बाद गुरुवार को आईजी आगरा रेंज राजा श्रीवास्तव पूरे मामले की जांच करने मथुरा के गांव अड़ूकी पहुंचे। इसी दौरान मथुरा के डीएम सर्वज्ञ राम मिश्र प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से पांच लाख रुपये की सहायता राशि का चेक माधव के पिता को सौंपा। 

अखिलेश यादव ने कहा ‌ये
mathura police mathura encounter cm yogi news yogi adityanath twitter akhilesh yadav

