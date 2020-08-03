ताजमहल पर लौटेगी पर्यटन की बहार, जल्द खत्म हो सकता है मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत के दीदार का इंतजार

{"_id":"5f279cf90bb6361abd771759","slug":"taj-mahal-can-open-for-tourists-from-5-august","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
- फोटो : मनीष शर्मा
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
सिकंदरा स्मारक और ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला