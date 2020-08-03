शहर चुनें
ताजमहल पर लौटेगी पर्यटन की बहार, जल्द खत्म हो सकता है मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत के दीदार का इंतजार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 03 Aug 2020 10:53 AM IST
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी - फोटो : मनीष शर्मा
मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत ताजमहल के दीदार का इंतजार जल्द खत्म होने वाला है। पांच अगस्त से ताजमहल सहित सभी स्मारक खुल सकते हैं। एक बार फिर यह उम्मीद इसलिए जगी है क्योंकि चार अगस्त को जिले के अनलॉक-3 की नई गाइडलाइन जारी होगी। प्रशासन इस पर विचार कर रहा है। जिम, योगाभ्यास केंद्र, स्टेडियम को भी खोला जा सकता है। हालांकि धार्मिक स्थलों में कोई राहत नहीं मिलेगी। जिलाधिकारी ने नई गाइड लाइन पर चर्चा के लिए चार अगस्त को बैठक बुलाई है।
