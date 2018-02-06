अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   sit will investigate arson case in kasganj riots

कासगंज हिंसाः घार्मिक स्थल में आगजनी की जांच SIT को, ऐसे रखी जा रही लोगों पर नजर

न्यूज डेस्क, गंजडुंडवारा (कासगंज) Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 10:24 PM IST
sit will investigate arson case in kasganj riots
तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज के गंजडुंडवारा के एक धार्मिक स्थल में आगजनी के मामले की जांच पड़ताल एसआईटी को सौंपी गई है। दिनभर पुलिस जांच पड़ताल में लगी रही। वहीं खुफिया पुलिस भी कस्बे में चौकन्नी है। 

कस्बे के आबाजी मोहल्ले में सोमवार की सुबह एक धार्मिक स्थल में आगजनी की घटना प्रकाश में आने के बाद कस्बे में तनाव के हालात पैदा हो गए। कोतवाली पुलिस ने मामले में सोमवार को अज्ञात आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया। 

इस मामले में सही अराजकतत्व चिह्नित हों इसके लिए पुलिस अधीक्षक पीयूष श्रीवास्तव ने मामले की जांच एसआईटी को सौंप दी है। एसआईटी आगजनी के इस पूरे मामले का जांच पड़ताल के बाद राजफाश करेगी। 
