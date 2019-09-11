मथुरा पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, गाय पूजा के साथ हुई मेले की शुरुआत

Liveमथुरा पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, गाय पूजा के साथ हुई मेले की शुरुआत
Mathura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the National Artificial Insemination Programme. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath & Mathura MP Hema Malini also present. pic.twitter.com/pGjP40XyvO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2019
Mathura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets women who pick plastic from garbage and extends a helping hand to them. PM will launch a campaign against single-use plastic products, today. pic.twitter.com/FZrFuJSuco— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2019
Mathura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch today National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) that aims to eradicate the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in the livestock pic.twitter.com/nsgfaukZJc— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2019
11 सितंबर 2019