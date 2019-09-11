शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Pm Modi Reach Mathura Veterinary University Live News

Live

मथुरा पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, गाय पूजा के साथ हुई मेले की शुरुआत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 12:01 PM IST
Pm Modi Reach Mathura Veterinary University Live News
कूड़ा बीनने वाली महिलाओं से बात करते हुए पीएम मोदी - फोटो : एएनआई
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

12:00 PM, 11-Sep-2019
मुख्य मंच पर मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह, प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्री चौधरी लक्ष्मी नारायण, ऊर्जा मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा, गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत, मथुरा के सांसद हेमा मालिनी मौजूद हैं।
 

 
विज्ञापन
11:59 AM, 11-Sep-2019
प्रदर्शनी का अवलोकन करने के लिए पीएम मोदी ने कई चीजों की जानकारी ली। गौ मूत्र से बनने वाले उत्पादों के बारे में जाना। गायों की नस्लों के बारे में जानकारी ली। आईसीआर ने कौन सी नई तकनीकि विकसित की हैं ये जानकारी दी गई। राष्ट्रीय गोकुल मिशन के द्वारा पशुओं का संवर्धन किया जा रहा है। पशु चारे को किस तरह से उगाया जाए ये प्रदर्शनी में शामिल है। पीएम मोदी एक हजार 59 करोड़ रुपये की योजनाओं का शिलान्यास करने के लिए मंच की ओर पहुंचे। 
11:51 AM, 11-Sep-2019
कार्यक्रम में मौजूद लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस दौरान गायों के पेट से पॉलीथिन निकालने का लाइव ऑपरेशन देखकर पीएम मोदी भावुक हो गए। वहीं योगी के चेहरे पर भी दर्द छलका। जो महिलाएं रोजाना कूड़ा बीनने का काम करती हैं पीएम मोदी ने उन महिलाओं से जाना कि किस तरह से कूड़े से प्लास्टिक को अलग किया जाता है। 
 

 
11:10 AM, 11-Sep-2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मथुरा में हैं। पीएम मोदी ने भारत को दुग्ध उत्पादन के क्षेत्र में विश्व का अग्रणी देश बनाने की मुहिम की शुरुआत की। पीएम मोदी ने सबसे पहले वेटरनेरी विश्वविद्यालय में पशु आरोग्य मेले का उद्घाटन किया। पीएम मोदी ने मेले का निरीक्षण किया। इसके बाद पशु पालन और इससे जुड़े अन्य विभागों की परियोजनाओं को देखा। पीएम मोदी के साथ मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ भी हैं। पीएम मोदी ने गायों की नस्ल के बारे में भी जानकारी ली है।
 

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
pandit deendayal upadhyay veterinary university pm narendra modi pm modi program
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

iphone 11 pro max
Gadgets

आईफोन 11, आईफोन 11 Pro और आईफोन 11 Pro Max हुए लॉन्च, शुरुआती कीमत 64,900 रुपये

11 सितंबर 2019

faridabad girl murder
Delhi NCR

‘मैं गुहार लगाता रहा, पुलिस दुतकारती रही’ बेबस पिता का दर्द, बोला..ऐसे कैसे बेटी पढ़ाएं, बेटी बचाएं

11 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बलूचों का विरोध
World

जेनेवा में कश्मीर-कश्मीर चिल्ला रहे पाकिस्तान की इस तरह हुई 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेइज्जती', देखें तस्वीरें

11 सितंबर 2019

कैमिला मेंडेस
Hollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, कहा- कॉलेज के दिनों में ड्रग्स देकर हुआ था शारीरिक शोषण

11 सितंबर 2019

आयुष्मान, नुसरत और राजकुमार राव
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की लकी चार्म कहलाती हैं नुसरत भरूचा, आयुष्मान और राजकुमार राव के लिए कही ये बात

11 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हिमांशु और अमिताभ बच्चन
Television

KBC 11: सही जवाब जानते हुए भी एक करोड़ रुपये जीत न पाया ये शख्स, गेम में बनाया ये बड़ा रिकॉर्ड

11 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Television

चंद्रकांता सीरियल की निर्देशिका नीरजा गुलेरी के बेटे ने छह वर्षीय बच्चे को चूमा, केस दर्ज

11 सितंबर 2019

priyanka chopra, nick jonas
Bollywood

जब अंधेरे में पत्नी प्रियंका को देख रो पड़े थे निक जोनास, जानें पूरा किस्सा

11 सितंबर 2019

Apple event 2019: know about All the new products launched by Apple
Gadgets

एपल ने तीन कैमरे वाले आईफोन के साथ लांच किए ये खास प्रोडक्ट, पढ़ें कीमत और किसकी क्या खूबी

11 सितंबर 2019

Allahabad High Court
India News

इस्लामी कानून के तहत वैध निकाह को हाईकोर्ट ने अवैध ठहराया, सुप्रीम कोर्ट करेगा सुनवाई

11 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन

Most Read

भारतीय सेना, फाइल फोटो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सोपोर में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी, लश्कर का शीर्ष आतंकी ढेर

उत्तरी कश्मीर के बारामुला जिले के सोपोर में बुधवार को सुरक्षाबलों ने मुठभेड़ में लश्कर ए तैयबा के एक आतंकी को मार गिराया।

11 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
एयर इंडिया
Chhattisgarh

फ्लाइट छूटने से कांग्रेस विधायक को आया गुस्सा, एयर इंडिया स्टाफ के साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया

11 सितंबर 2019

हादसे के बाद का दृश्य।
Lucknow

अयोध्या में दर्दनाक हादसा: बोलेरो और बस की भीषण टक्कर, चार की मौत

11 सितंबर 2019

यासीन मलिक
Jammu

वायुसेना के जवानों की हत्या का मामलाः कोर्ट के सामने पेश होगा यासीन मलिक, एक अक्टूबर से होगी सुनवाई

11 सितंबर 2019

घायल मजदूरों को भेजा गया अस्पताल
Bareilly

यूपी: बदायूं में ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पलटने से दबे 11 मजदूर, एक की मौत, 10 घायल

11 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

फैंसी नंबरों और नई सीरीज समेत पुरानों की री-ऑक्शन कर रहा है आरएलए, रजिस्ट्रेशन कराएं

11 सितंबर 2019

ग्रामीणों ने हाईवे जाम किया
Kanpur

हाईटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में आने से किसान की मौत, ग्रामीणों ने बांदा टांडा हाईवे पर शव रखकर लगाया जाम

11 सितंबर 2019

आर्कबिशप ऑफ कैंटरबरी जस्टिन पोर्टल वेल्बी
Chandigarh

जलियांवाला बाग कांड: ईसाई धर्मगुरु ने मांगी माफी, दंडवत हो बोले-बेहद शर्मिंदगी महसूस करता हूं

11 सितंबर 2019

challan
Delhi NCR

राजस्थान के ट्रक मालिक ने भरा अब तक का सबसे बड़ा चालान, चुकाया 1,41,700 रुपये का जुर्माना

10 सितंबर 2019

जेएनयू छात्र संघ चुनाव
Delhi NCR

रद्द हो सकता है जेएनयू छात्रसंघ चुनाव, कमेटी को आज देना है जवाब

11 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

मायावती पर योगी के मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह धर्मेश के बिगड़े बोल

यूपी में नवनियुक्त मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह धर्मेश ने बहुजन समाज पार्टी की सुप्रीमो मायावती को लेकर एक विवादास्पद बयान दिया है। धर्मेश ने मायावती की तुलना बिजली के नंगे तार से की है।

29 अगस्त 2019

शहीद रामवीर सिंह 3:27

मथुरा के लाल शहीद रामवीर सिंह को दी गई नम आंखों से विदाई,शोपियां एनकाउंटर में हुए शहीद

4 अगस्त 2019

बस हादसा 3:21

आगरा: यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर मौत का तांडव, नाले में गिरी बस, 29 लोगों की मौत

8 जुलाई 2019

हत्या 2:07

यूपी बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव की गोली मारकर हत्या

12 जून 2019

नीट 2:42

NEET EXAM: आगरा के अनुराग गौतम ने पाई यूपी में पांचवीं रैक

5 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited