Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   One person died after an explosion took place in a house of mathura

मथुराः बारूद के अवैध भंडार में विस्फोट, एक की मौत, कई घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा Updated Sat, 26 Sep 2020 07:00 AM IST
घर में धमाका...
घर में धमाका... - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
घर में हुए विस्फोट में एक शख्स की मौत हो गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार धमाका उस घर में हुआ जहां पटाखे बनाने का सामान रखा हुआ था। 
मथुरा के एसडीएम सुरेश कुमार के मुताबिक जिस घर में धमाका हुआ उसके आसपास के घरों को भी नुकसान पहुंचा है। जिस भी व्यक्ति ने इस सामान को अपने घर में रखा उसके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की जाएगी। 
पता चला है कि अवैध बारूद भंडारण के कारण विस्फोट हुआ। दो मंजिला मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हुआ है। कई लोग घायल हैं। उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
explosion in house mathura news one dead

