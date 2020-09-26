मथुराः बारूद के अवैध भंडार में विस्फोट, एक की मौत, कई घायल

One person died after an explosion took place in a house where items to manufacture crackers were stored. Houses nearby have also been damaged. An FIR will be lodged against the person who had stored the items at his residence: Dr Suresh Kumar, SDM Mathura pic.twitter.com/Nsh1iGzurQ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2020
