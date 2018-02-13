अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Mahashivratri is being celebrated in india today

महाशिवरात्रि मनाने को लेकर कन्फ्यूज हैं तो पढ़ें ये खबर, साथ में पूजन की विधि भी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला मथुरा/वृंदावन Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:36 PM IST
Mahashivratri is being celebrated in india today
महाशिवरात्रि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सनातन धर्म में मान्यता है कि चतुर्दशी के दिन मध्यरात्रि के समय भगवान महादेव का शिवलिंग के रूप में अवतार हुआ। इस बार 13 और 14 फरवरी की मध्यरात्रि में चतुर्दशी तिथि का योग बन रहा है। ऐसे में इन दोनों ही दिन महाशिवरात्रि का उत्सव मनाया जाएगा।
 
ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित रामविलास चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि इस बार शिवरात्रि पर्व शिवभक्तों के लिए अमृत सिद्धि योग साथ लेकर आ रहा है। इस योग में शिव उपासकों के घर में सुख-शांति व धन-धान्य की वृद्धि होगी। 

RELATED

पंडित कामेश्वर नाथ चतुर्वेदी ने बताया 13 फरवरी की रात्रि 10 बजकर 36 मिनट पर चतुर्दशी तिथि आ रही है जो 14 फरवरी मध्यरात्रि 12 बजकर 49 मिनट तक रहेगी। सार संहिता में उल्लेख है मध्यरात्रि चतुर्दशी को महादेव का शिवलिंग अवतार है। इस बार दो दिन ये योग बन रहा है ऐसे में दो दिन महाशिवरात्रि मनाई जाएगी। 
आगे पढ़ें

मनोकामना पूर्ति के लिए
maha shivratri puja timings maha shivratri pooja vidhi maha shivratri samagri list maha shivratri 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

akshay kumar not doing verghese kurien biopic confirmed
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' के करोड़ों कमाने के बावजूद अक्षय ने की बायोपिक से तौबा, नहीं बनेंगे 'मिल्कमैन'

13 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat become the most successful period drama film in Bollywood
Bollywood

18 दिन बाद 'पद्मावत के नाम दर्ज हुआ नया रिकॉर्ड, भंसाली इससे अभी तक हैं अनजान

13 फरवरी 2018

kriti sanon leaves for chandigarh to shoot for Arjun Patiala with Diljit dosanjh
Bollywood

लिफ्ट में फंसने के बाद 'वैलेंटाइन डे' मनाने अब कहां जा रहीं हैं कृति सेनन ?

13 फरवरी 2018

vinod mehra son rohan mehra started his carrer with nikhil adwani film baazaar
Bollywood

कुछ दिनों में ही इस फील्ड पर राज करेगा विनोद मेहरा का बेटा, पिता जिंदा तो गर्व से सीना होता चौड़ा

13 फरवरी 2018

sholay director ramesh sippy first raj kapoor award
Bollywood

रमेश सिप्पी को पहला 'राज कपूर पुरस्कार', कभी 'शोले' बनाने के लिए नहीं थे पैसे

13 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh shares his feelings on working with Anushka sharma and Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने एक साथ क्यों लिया अनुष्का और दीपिका का नाम ? किस बात का दिया क्रेडिट ?

13 फरवरी 2018

Anurag Kashyap first time speaks about his relationship with Shubhra Shetty
Bollywood

3 साल बाद अपने रिश्ते पर खुलकर बोले अनुराग कश्यप, 22 साल छोटी लड़की से है अफेयर

13 फरवरी 2018

Everyone amazed after newly wed bride delivery after a wedding kiss
World of Wonders

'वेडिंग किस' करते ही दुल्हन ने जना बच्चा, देखकर सब रह गए हैरान

13 फरवरी 2018

Kiss Day 2018 Weird Facts About Kissing
Weird Stories

इस दिन भूलकर भी न करना पत्नी को KISS, चुकाना पड़ सकता है भारी जुर्माना

13 फरवरी 2018

Bobby Deol not making comeback with Race 3, to be seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana phir se with salman
Bollywood

'रेस 3' से कमबैक नहीं कर रहे बॉबी देओल, सलमान खान के साथ पहले दिखेंगे इस फिल्म में

13 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

panchayat gave order to shave head of molestation victim as part of purification ritual
Chhattisgarh

छेड़छाड़ का शिकार हुई लड़की को पंचायत से मिली 'सजा', सिर मुंडवाया

निर्माण स्थल पर छेड़छाड़ का शिकार हुई लड़की के शुद्धिकरण के लिए पंचायत ने करवाया मुंडन।

13 फरवरी 2018

Nitish Kumar make stir by saying that i am head of Bihar government not of ruling alliance
Bihar

नीतीश का छलका दर्द- मैं केवल मुख्यमंत्री हूं, गठबंधन का मुखिया नहीं

13 फरवरी 2018

in 4 hours 27 kg weight loss
Kanpur

चार घंटे में मरीज का वजन 27 किलो घटा, जानिए कैसे हुअा यह

13 फरवरी 2018

Mahashivratri 2018 Parvati took the form of trees
Dehradun

महादेव के इस मंदिर में लटकी हजारों घंटियां बता रही हैं कि यहां पूरी हो जाती है मनोकामना

13 फरवरी 2018

lekhpal recruitment to be done through upsssc.
Lucknow

लेखपालों की भर्ती अब UPSSSC से होगी, 5300 पदों पर हो सकती है भर्ती

13 फरवरी 2018

खाना खाने के बाद आधा सैकड़ा बारातियों की हालत बिगड़ी
Shahjahanpur

खाना खाने के बाद आधा सैकड़ा बारातियों की हालत बिगड़ी

13 फरवरी 2018

up government declares 20 lakh help for dileep saroj's family.
Lucknow

दिलीप सरोज के परिजनों को 20 लाख की सहायता, अखिलेश बोले- पूरा प्रदेश अपराधियों के हवाले

13 फरवरी 2018

Mahashivratri today, communal harmony big challenge for law and order in the country
Uttar Pradesh

शिवरात्रि पर सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द न बिगड़ने देना बड़ी चुनौती, देशभर में 'बम भोले' के जयकारे

13 फरवरी 2018

leave calendar for schools issued by uttar pradesh government.
Lucknow

स्कूलों में नहीं होगी जन्माष्टमी की छुट्टी, प्राइमरी व उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालयों का कैलेंडर जारी

13 फरवरी 2018

jammu sujwan attack Lieutenant son salute his martyred father jco madan lal
Jammu

लेफ्टिनेंट बेटे ने दी शहीद पिता को सलामी, बेटे का हौसला देख हर आंख से छलका आंसू

12 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

'हर किसान के घर गाय पहुंचाना है सरकार की मंशा'

मथुरा पहुंचे सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि अगर देश को बचाना है तो गाय और गंगा को बचाना होगा।

12 फरवरी 2018

ALIGARH BUSINESSMAN LOOTED IN MATHURA BY LOCAL GANG OF TATLU 3:15

OLX पर कार खरीदने से पहले इन व्यापारियों का हाल देख लीजिए

10 फरवरी 2018

Watch: hospital staff thrashed by Woman patient in mathura 1:53

VIDEO: महिला मरीज और अस्पताल कर्मी के बीच चले थप्पड़, ये है वजह

9 फरवरी 2018

MATHURA STRAY DOGS KILLED 15 PEACOCK FOREST DEPARTMENT IS UNKNOWN 1:48

यहां पर कुत्ते बने मोर के ‘जानी दुश्मन’

9 फरवरी 2018

STUDENT CAUGHT CHEATING IN UP BOARD IN EXAM CENTRE IN AGRA 3:05

CCTV: यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षा में नकल की LIVE तस्वीर

8 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.