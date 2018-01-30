कासगंज बवालः राहुल को यूं मिली अपनी ही मौत की खबर, बताया पूरा सच

One of my friends informed me of rumours on social media about me getting killed during #KasganjClashes, but I was not present in #Kasganj at the time of riots. I had gone to my village. I am absolutely fine:Rahul Upadhyay, the news of whose death was doing rounds in social media pic.twitter.com/ENj14gDbaW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2018
Contrary to rumours spread on social media, Rahul Upadhyay is alive. We have arrested 4 people for spreading false rumours : Sanjeev Gupta, IG Aligarh Range #KasganjClashes pic.twitter.com/dP6rxkfzDt— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2018
अमेठी जिले के जगदीशपुर कस्बे में दिन-दहाड़े दो गुटो में हुई गोलीबारी में एक की मौत हो गई। दोनों ओर से हुए कई राउंड फायर से इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया।
30 जनवरी 2018
