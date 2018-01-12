बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5891ec4f1c1bac3f8b462d","slug":"inspection-two-college-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 23 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b, \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
1 छात्र को पढ़ाने के लिए 23 लोगों का स्टाफ, इस हाल में आगरा के सरकारी स्कूल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा , Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 04:17 PM IST
मंडलीय संयुक्त शिक्षा निदेशक (जेडी) अरविंद कुमार पांडेय, मंडलीय उप शिक्षा निदेशक (डीडीआर) जितेंद्र कुमार मलिक ने यूपी बोर्ड के सहायता प्राप्त दो विद्यालयों का निरीक्षण किया। एक कॉलेज में 23 का स्टाफ है। जबकि कॉलेज में सिर्फ एक छात्र मौजूदा मिला। दूसरे में 28 का स्टाफ था लेकिन छात्रों की संख्या महज 41 ही थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a5891ec4f1c1bac3f8b462d","slug":"inspection-two-college-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 23 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b, \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5891ec4f1c1bac3f8b462d","slug":"inspection-two-college-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 23 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b, \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5891ec4f1c1bac3f8b462d","slug":"inspection-two-college-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 23 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b, \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5891ec4f1c1bac3f8b462d","slug":"inspection-two-college-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 23 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b, \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5891ec4f1c1bac3f8b462d","slug":"inspection-two-college-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 23 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b, \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.