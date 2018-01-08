बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिरोजाबाद हादसाः गांव में नहीं जले चूल्हे, एक परिवार के 6 शव पहुंचते ही मचा कोहराम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला फिरोजाबाद, Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 02:24 PM IST
फिरोजाबाद में सिरसागंज के सोथरा चौराहे पर रविवार की शाम को हुए हादसे में मृत 11 लोगों के शव पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिवारीजनों को सौंपे गए। सिरसागंज के गांव चंदरई में एक साथ छह शव पहुंचे। गांव में एक ही परिवार के शवों को देखकर कोहराम मच गया।
